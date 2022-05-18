5 iconic AI characters in video games

In many forms of media, including video games, artificial intelligence (AI) is seen as one of the most advanced technologies of the time. Fully formed AIs are shown to have near-human levels of personality, charm, or even murderous intent.

In video games, players have witnessed a host of artificial intelligence over the course of many years, with them playing various roles in different games. Sometimes they are there to be the player’s assistant, and sometimes they end up being antagonists, while other times, they might be a side plot activity doing a little bit of self-contained storytelling on their own.

Whatever the reason, sometimes these AI characters leave an impact and lasting impression on the player. Here are 5 such instances in video games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 AI characters in video games that left an impression

1) GLaDOS - Portal

GLaDOS through the looking glass (Image via Valve)

Initially serving as the role of the narrator in the first Portal video game, GLaDOS oversees the experiments at the Aperture Science center. As Chell, players progress through different test chambers, learning how to use the portal gun. GLaDOS even promises Chell some cake if she completes all the test chambers.

As Chell goes on, GLaDOS becomes less and less cautious with her. Around the halfway point, it was revealed that GLaDOS had previously killed all the personnel who resided in the center. From there on, GLaDOS is bent on stopping Chell at any cost, ultimately leading to her being shut down by Chell.

While for most of the video game, she plays the role of the antagonist, GLaDOS has become an icon in the Portal series due to her personality and careless disregard for human life. Voice actress Ellen McLain did a splendid job of bringing the AI to life, with the perfect balance of robotic monotone and a menacingly evil nuance.

2) Cortana - Halo

Cortana in Halo 5 (Image via 343 Industries)

Cortana was one of the most central figures in the Halo series, introduced in the first game as protagonist Master Chief’s onboard suit AI. She did most of the talking in Halo: CE provided some much-needed assistance, sacrificed herself at the end of Halo 2, and finally aided the Chief in ending the Covenant by Halo 3.

However, things started to change as 343 took command of the Halo franchise. In Halo 4, it was revealed that Cortana was becoming unstable as she was past the point at which she was supposed to be terminated. Called a rampancy in the in-game universe, she was prone to violent outbursts. Ultimately tipping over in Halo 5, Cortana became the primary threat, as she saw herself as the only one fit to govern over all life to maintain peace.

With the events of Halo: Infinite, though, she did manage to redeem herself a little by sacrificing herself for the greater good. Despite having a rough couple of years, Cortana will remain forever associated with the Halo video game. Even the Master Chief can’t seem to get rid of her completely, though, as his new AI companion is basically a clone of the original Cortana.

3) Legion - Mass Effect 2

Legion in the video game (Image via BioWare)

In the first Mass Effect video game, the Geth were the AI lifeform that the Reapers (the big baddies of the entire trilogy) used to take the fight against the sentient species of the galaxy. So, as Commander Sheppard, players would be quite used to shooting down these sentient robots.

However, in Mass Effect 2, Sheppard was introduced to Legion, a seemingly non-hostile Geth unit. Legion informed Sheppard that many Geth who had broken free of the Reaper's control and now Legion would like to assist them in their fight against the oppressors. Legion then becomes a part of Sheppard’s Crew and has a small arc of its own about discovering the importance of self, as Geth are traditionally hive-minded beings.

In the third video game of the series, Legion’s arc can come full circle if Sheppard assists him in the mission to broker peace between the Geth and their creators, the Quarians. If successfully completed, Legion will ultimately give its own life so that the rest of the Geth and Quarians can live together in peace.

4) Pathfinder - Apex Legends

Pathfinder (Image via Respawn)

From the original line-up of characters in Apex Legends, Pathfinder was the only non-human playable character amongst the bunch, as he was an Artificial Intelligence. While much of the backstory is not provided, players can look to Respawn’s previous video game series, Titanfall, for some clues.

Pathfinder is actually a rogue MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile Entity), specifically an Mk II model. It has seemingly broken free of its original programming and developed a mind of its own. Emulating human emotions to the best of its ability, it tries to get along with its teammates with a jovial personality and humor.

Pathfinder will always remain polite and helpful in its quips, even while shooting and killing opposing party members. Compared to other characters, Pathfinder has the most fun personality, almost as if it’s found true happiness in life. Considering that it's an AI, it is quite an achievement as most humans even fail to do that.

5) The robot - Red Dead Redemption 2

The robot in RDR2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Red Dead Redemption 2 side story regarding the robot is indeed a sad tale. It starts with video game protagonist Arthur Morgan helping an inventor on the streets of St. Denis. The inventor is Marko Dragic, who later invites Arthur to his laboratory.

Should players choose to go there, they will be given the task of catching lightning in an attempt to power up a robot the inventor has built. The experiment was a success, with the robot coming to life. Arthur bids the inventor a good night and leaves.

Upon a successive return, however, things seem awry. In an example of how maybe creating an artificial intelligence might not work out so well for the creator himself, Arthur can discover that the inventor is dead, and the robot is missing.

Players can, later on, find this robot near the snow-covered mountains of Colter, where it will be sat down, lamenting the word “papa.” It is upon the player that they wish to end the life of this possibly murderous AI or let it live in regret.

