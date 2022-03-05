Why GTA 6 should have a female antagonist

GTA 6 is still shrouded in mystery regarding the characters that will be in the game. While there have been supposed actor leaks, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar as of yet. There has been much talk about the potential for a female protagonist in the next game of the series.

People are yet to discuss the possibility of a new fantastic female antagonist in great detail. This article will discuss why some fans believe GTA 6 would benefit from having a female antagonist.

There have been female antagonists before GTA 6

The YouTube video above discusses why some GTA fans would like to see a female protagonist in the game. While this subject is still hotly debated online, not much has been said about any antagonists that players expect to see. If there is to be a female protagonist in the franchise for the first time, there is sure to be a female antagonist.

Of course, it would not be the first time that Rockstar has used a female character as an antagonist, and they have done so in the past with great success. Gamers will never forget the crazy Catalina, Claude and CJ's former love interest from GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas.

Catalina always kept players on their toes (Image via GTA 5 Mods)

Catalina was a no-nonsense leader of the Colubian Cartel in GTA 3 and CJ's sometimes lover and partner in crime in GTA San Andreas, where she was seen with Claude on a racing mission. The final mission in GTA 3 involved killing Catalina and proving that she was the main antagonist in the game.

Since Claude blew up Catalina at the end of GTA 3, set in 2001, she is unlikely to appear in GTA 6 unless it features part of the game set before the millennium. Aside from Devin Weston's lawyer, who aids the GTA 5 antagonist, Catalina is the only true female "bad guy" in the entire GTA franchise.

GTA fans will remember the many other strong female characters that appeared in the game, with one in particular perhaps leaving some inspiration for GTA 6.

The other strongest female character that players should remember is Asuka Kasen, the leader of the Yakuza in GTA 3. Even though Yasuka is dead, she leaves behind her niece Yuko. The Kill Bill tale of revenge in the game sounds like it could work for fans.

