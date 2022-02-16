Revisiting 5 of the most exciting GTA 6 leaks revealed so far

With official confirmation from Rockstar about GTA 6 being underway, the time is ripe for speculation regarding the upcoming game. It's also the perfect time to look back at the leaks that have increased the hype for the upcoming game.

Here are some of them, revisited.

GTA 6 leaks that have piqued the interest of fans

5) Take-Two's AI patent leak

Earlier in 2021, it was discovered that Take-Two had filed for a unique patent concerning an AI. It seemed to be related to a highly advanced AI for NPCs in an open-world game. Fans picked up on the hint and believed it to be for GTA 6. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's very likely to be true.

4) 2018 map leak

One of the earliest map leaks for GTA 6 happened back in 2018. Two distinct maps were shown, one resembling Vice City and the other resembling a Rio de Janeiro-inspired island. The alleged leaks were only rediscovered and brought to fans' attention in 2020.

However, it seemed very unlikely that it would be real. As many fans pointed out, the incomplete parts of the map seemed unlike something a developer would make. The completed parts, on the other hand, seem to feature juxtaposed images of Miami and Rio de Janeiro's satellite map.

3) 2021 announcement leak

In September 2021, when rumors of the Definitive Edition Trilogy were all the rage, an unexpected tweet claimed that GTA 6 would be announced in November. It also claimed several details regarding the game, such as a Vice City backdrop, storms, and gators.

This alleged leak was mostly disbelieved by the community, owing to the nature of the account itself. The leaker, who goes by the name ThatsSoBold, was known for celebrity gossip and had never come up with a game leak before. Fans believed that they were just trying to catch on with the trend.

2) Voice actor leak

In August last year, a voice actor named Dave Jackson announced via a Facebook post that he'd landed a role in the upcoming GTA game. This sent the internet wild, with Grand Theft Auto fans desperate to learn more about his supposed character, Captain McClane.

However, after being continuously bombarded with messages from game journalists, the voice actor decided to take down his post. Since then, fans have had no luck in learning more about this, leaving it a mystery for now.

1) Tom Henderson's leaks

Tom Henderson's leaks have been the most significant source of information for GTA 6. He confirmed the Vice City rumors that were already quite popular, but he also believes it to be a modern-day setting.

Henderson has also mentioned a female protagonist, a constantly-changing map, in-game cryptocurrency, and more. He was also the first to predict a release date. While he initially believed in a 2024-25 release window, he has currently claimed a 2023-24 release.

