How to beat the final mission in GTA 3

The Exchange is one of the hardest missions in GTA 3, so players have to brace themselves.

GTA 3 is already considered one of the most difficult games in the series. The Definitive Edition does add slight improvements with manual aiming, but the final mission will still be challenging. Players need to prepare themselves before they take on Catalina and the Colombian Cartel.

The Exchange takes place in the Cochrane Dam, which is heavily guarded by enemies. Players need to reach the top so they can shoot down Catalina's helicopter. Getting there is the hardest part, but it can be done. This article will provide some helpful tips on how to complete this mission.

Here is how GTA 3 players can beat the final mission

The final GTA 3 mission will test the player's skills. Catalina and the Colombian Cartel won't go down without a fight. Players need to prepare in advance so they have the best possible chance.

Use infinite sprinting

GTA 3 players will spend a lot of time running around Cochrane Dam. There are simply too many enemies to deal with. Fortunately, the best solution to outrunning them is with infinite sprint.

Before the final mission, players should take part in the Ambulance side quest. There are a total of 12 levels they need to complete. Predictably, each level gets progressively harder than the last.

Once a player finishes Level 12, they will unlock a useful ability to run indefinitely. They will no longer tire out by running out of stamina. Infinite sprinting will save players in desperate combat situations.

Make a run for it

Claude running toward the Cartel Cruiser (Image via Rockstar Games)

When the mission begins, GTA 3 players should not head for the gate right away. Instead, they should run back to the garage, which contains body armor and a Cartel Cruiser. Players can also goad some enemies inside, since the garage provides some cover fire.

After stealing a few weapons, players should take the Cruiser and drive outside the compound. They will see Catalina make her escape to the Cochrane Dam, via a helicopter. Players should head straight over there and avoid nearby enemies.

GTA 3 gives players a total of seven minutes to destroy the helicopter. However, they should make a few pit stops before they arrive.

Pick up a rocket launcher and sniper rifle

GTA 3 players will have to act very quickly here. There is a rocket launcher on top of a pink mansion. Players will have to carefully jump across a grassy hill to reach the rooftop. The rocket launcher is on the other side of the building.

Players will need to blow up the blockade near the west side of the Cochrane Dam. However, they should only use one rocket since they only have three in total. Players need to save the rest for Catalina later on.

After the blockade is destroyed, there should be a sniper rifle near one of the trees. Players can use it to eliminate the guards at the upcoming checkpoint. Infinite sprinting will be very useful in getting there quickly.

Take cover and take aim

Now the player should be at the base of the Cochrane Dam. There should only be a few minutes left before Catalina escapes. GTA 3 players can hide behind crates while they shoot at nearby enemies. When they get close enough to the helipad, Catalina will start flying around.

Players should carefully aim their rocket launchers at her. It's a good idea to climb one of the nearby staircases. After the helicopter explodes, players need to make their way to the helipad.

Afterwards, Maria will be saved and the end credits will roll. The final mission for GTA 3 has been completed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul