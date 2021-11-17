Where to find the best weapons in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 has a good selection of weapons that players should use.

They can get their hands on the new GTA Trilogy, which includes this classic title. GTA 3 is a notoriously difficult game, but it should be easier with improved gunplay and targeting systems. Users will need to know where they can find the most potent weapons in the game.

Liberty City is a massive playground full of mayhem. Gamers can use these weapons to cause as much carnage as possible. GTA 3 lets them do everything from long-distance shots to massive explosions.

These weapons will definitely help out in the later parts of the game.

GTA 3: Where to find the better weapons

GTA 3 Definitive Edition slightly changed the combat, yet the weapons are still in the same place. Players need all the help they can get against cops and criminals.

Keep in mind that this article will only cover a select few weapons. These are among the most dangerous in the game.

Uzi

Micro Uzis are universally reliable since they can be used in vehicles. They can also be found in various locations, which makes them accessible.

Here's where players can find these portable guns:

Harwood, Portland Island (northeast side of the car crusher, near a concrete embankment)

(northeast side of the car crusher, near a concrete embankment) Saint Mark's, Portland Island (inside the alleyways)

(inside the alleyways) Red Light District, Portland Island (After the mission Cipriani's Chauffeur, players can buy it from Ammu-Nation for $800)

(After the mission Cipriani's Chauffeur, players can buy it from Ammu-Nation for $800) Trenton, Portland Island (situated on the Liberty City Sawmills)

(situated on the Liberty City Sawmills) Newport, Staunton Island (After the mission Las Requests, players can buy it from Ammu-Nation for $800)

(After the mission Las Requests, players can buy it from Ammu-Nation for $800) All safehouses (Must find 20 hidden packages in GTA 3)

Shotgun

Shotguns are relentlessly powerful, as GTA 3 players can attest. Portlands are outright dangerous when the mafia starts to use them. Gamers are better off keeping this one for themselves.

Here's where they can get the shotgun:

Saint Mark's, Portland (on top of small car garage, right near Momma's Restaurante)

(on top of small car garage, right near Momma's Restaurante) Hepburn Heights, Portland (near a tall building n the northwest side)

(near a tall building n the northwest side) Rockford, Staunton Island (players can buy it for $1,500 at Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus, right after the Arms Shortage mission)

(players can buy it for $1,500 at Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus, right after the Arms Shortage mission) Belleville Park, Staunton Island (behind the east pillar in the park)

(behind the east pillar in the park) Bedford Point, Staunton Island (on the northside of a pier)

(on the northside of a pier) Cochrane Dam, Shoreside Vale (near the guard railings at the road loop)

(near the guard railings at the road loop) All safehouses (Must find 40 hidden packages in GTA 3)

(Must find 40 hidden packages in GTA 3) Inside every police car

M16

These military rifles combine power and precision with each shot. They are the perfect weapon for close and long-range combat.

Users can find the M16 in the following locations:

Rockford, Staunton Island (can be purchased at Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus, which is only available after the Arms Shortage mission)

(can be purchased at Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus, which is only available after the Arms Shortage mission) Bedford Point, Staunton Island (in a walled area near the Liberty tree Offices, which requires the use of a vehicle to jump over)

(in a walled area near the Liberty tree Offices, which requires the use of a vehicle to jump over) Cedar Grove, Shoreside Vale (near the porch of a pink house)

(near the porch of a pink house) Cochrane Dam, Shoreside Vale (on top of the staircase on the west side)

(on top of the staircase on the west side) All safehouses (Must find 90 hidden packages in GTA 3)

Sniper rifle

Sniper rifles are great for long-distance shots, especially in missions like Last Requests. They are best used for single targets rather than fighting multiple at once.

Here's where they can be found in Liberty City:

Belleville Park, Staunton Island (On the rooftop of a southern building near the MSX FM sign)

(On the rooftop of a southern building near the MSX FM sign) Newport, Staunton Island (Available to buy in Ammu-Nation after the Last Requests mission)

(Available to buy in Ammu-Nation after the Last Requests mission) Cochrane Dam, Shoreside Vale (hidden in the trees near the entrance)

(hidden in the trees near the entrance) All safehouses (Must find 80 hidden packages in GTA 3)

There is also a Portland mission known as Bomb Da Base, Act II. Players will be given a free sniper rifle for their efforts. It's a great weapon to use in the early parts of GTA 3.

Flamethrower

Flamethrowers are potent weapons in GTA 3, which is why Rockstar Games used them in pre-release screenshots. They can incinerate several enemies within a wide radius.

Here is where gamers can find them:

Harwood, Portland Island (on top of the Head Radio building)

(on top of the Head Radio building) Francis International Airport, Shoreside Vale (right under the west side of the Shoreside Lift bridge)

(right under the west side of the Shoreside Lift bridge) Pike Creek, Shoreside Vale (Pike Creek LCPD Compound sells it for $25,000)

(Pike Creek LCPD Compound sells it for $25,000) All safehouses (must partake in the Firefight missions and put out 20 fires on each island)

Rocket launchers

Rocket launchers have been around since the beginning of the series. Enemies and vehicles will be destroyed instantly with this explosive weapon. GTA 3 players have a significant advantage when they start using it.

Here's where they can find the rocket launchers:

Rockford, Staunton Island (costs $25,000 at Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus, which becomes available after the mission Arms Shortage)

(costs $25,000 at Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus, which becomes available after the mission Arms Shortage) Cedar Grove, Shoreside Vale (On the rooftop of a giant pink house, which requires an Ambulance to get there)

(On the rooftop of a giant pink house, which requires an Ambulance to get there) All safehouses (Must find all 100 hidden packages in GTA 3)

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer