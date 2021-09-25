Why did Salvatore betray Claude in GTA 3?

When Salvatore tried to eliminate Claude in GTA 3, it marked one of the game's major betrayals.

Claude did everything Salvatore asked for. Regardless, the latter is not a man who can be trusted. In a fit of paranoia, Salvatore sends Claude to a perilous trap. The latter was told to pick up the vehicle in a dark alley. Unbeknownst to Claude, it's rigged to explode.

Luckily, they were given a warning beforehand by Maria Latore who no longer had any love for her husband Salvatore. As a result, both Claude and Maria fled the city. GTA 3 lets players know exactly why Salvatore did what he did.

Is there a reason why Salvatore betrayed Claude in GTA 3?

Salvatore always had trust issues. Criminal lifestyles are extremely dangerous, even for the most powerful men. They never know when someone might stab them in the back. In Salvatore's case, he wanted to strike first. Interestingly, his problems started in GTA San Andreas.

It all started with CJ

GTA 3 takes place in 2001. However, Salvatore already had trust issues back in 1992. He once invested $5,000,000 in Caligula's Palace. This was one of the most popular casinos in Las Venturas. At some point, he employed the services of Carl Johnson.

However, CJ was secretly working with the rival Triad organization. They proceeded to rob Caligula's Palace and take off with Salvatore's money. Needless to say, the mob boss was very unhappy. It can be argued that his paranoia started to develop here, long before GTA 3.

Maria also played her part

The biggest reason why Salvatore betrayed Claude was due to misinformation. He thought that his wife was having an affair with his personal hitman. Maria outright tells Claude about the entire saga. She told Salvatore that they were an item. Of course, none of this is true.

Nonetheless, the mob boss already had enough. He was betrayed one too many times by people he thought he could trust. This wasn't even the GTA 3 player's fault as Maria just couldn't keep her mouth shut.

What doesn't help is that she was also causing trouble in 1998. Liberty City Stories is a showcase of Maria's dysfunctional marriage to Salvatore. It was never going to last much longer.

Salvatore could not maintain power forever

Salvatore made a huge mistake when he betrayed Claude. Near the halfway point of GTA 3, the latter finally gets his revenge on the mafia leader. The players will finish him off in front of his own club.

In all fairness, Salvatore never stood a chance against Claude. The latter is willing to betray anybody to get what he wants. It just so happens that Salvatore did the betrayal first. Had the opportunity presented itself earlier, Claude would have been the one to strike first. Salvatore gave him a better excuse.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

