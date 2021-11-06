5 features in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition that will improve the game

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will modernize three classic games with better graphics and gameplay.

Rockstar intends to update the player experience with these remasters. They want to make sure anybody can pick it up and play. The original games were considered great back then, but they haven't aged well in certain regards. Rockstar will change that with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

This article will take a look at major features that will improve these games. Some of them mainly focus on the graphics department, while others fix the gameplay issues. Each of these upgraded features is a welcome improvement.

Five upcoming features in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition that will enhance the games

5) GTA 5 controller layout

GTA 5 will serve as a huge inspiration for these remasters (Image via Rockstar Games)

The vast majority of GTA players are used to this control scheme. GTA 5 has been around for eight years now, along with its more popular online mode. That is why Rockstar will use these controls for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Newer fans can familiarize themselves with the control scheme, all while playing these older titles. Older fans can also appreciate the improvements. This includes an easier button layout for camera movement.

4) Weapon and radio selection wheels

It's time to bring modern gameplay to classic titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can now select their weapons using a wheel. This is a convenient alternative to the previous method, where players had to manually scroll to find their weapon.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Experience the games that started it all — introducing unprecedented freedom and immersion through three living, breathing worlds filled with hilarious action, rich, cinematic storytelling, classic characters, and unforgettable music. Experience the games that started it all — introducing unprecedented freedom and immersion through three living, breathing worlds filled with hilarious action, rich, cinematic storytelling, classic characters, and unforgettable music. https://t.co/Quu2ifvflL

Exploration is just as important as the combat system. This feature also applies to radio stations, which means players can find their favorite right away. They can listen to their preferred music without scrolling through it.

3) The ability to restart missions

This feature will reduce potential frustrations (Rockstar Games)

The older games were known for their difficult missions, especially GTA 3. Some of it was due to the frustrations of starting over. Players have to go all the way back to find the mission again.

This is thankfully fixed in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Players can now restart the mission if they fail, which is very convenient. They no longer have to waste time just by going back.

2) Visual enhancements

Players will notice graphical differences right away (Image via Rockstar Games)

Graphics are one of the biggest improvements with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. As stated by Rockstar, they seek to improve on all the major locations.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Bringing the classic worlds of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas to modern platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition debuts new GTAV-inspired modern controls, across-the-board visual enhancements, and much more to improve upon all three games. Bringing the classic worlds of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas to modern platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition debuts new GTAV-inspired modern controls, across-the-board visual enhancements, and much more to improve upon all three games. https://t.co/GHayeSPrSl

All games will have better textured resolutions, especially for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the lighting and shadows will feel more natural in their respective environments. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will make everything look better than ever before.

1) Improved combat system

Firing a gun has never been easier (Image via Rockstar Games)

Combat is everything in the GTA series, since this is where the core gameplay lies. The older games in the series had cumbersome targeting, which made it difficult to aim. GTA 3 and Vice City desperately needed to rework the combat system.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition solves this problem with better gunplay. It's going to be very similar to GTA 5 and Online. Better yet, San Andreas will also use improved drive-by controls.

