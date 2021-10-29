How are the locations different in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition?

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is finally bringing 4K-resolution to older locations.

It's not just the character models that have changed. Cities have also seen a major improvement in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. It ranges from Liberty City to Las Venturas. Players will notice graphical enhancements right away.

The character models have divided fans over the cartoony style. However, most of them can find agreement on the locations. It looks much better than it did in previous games. Rockstar has made important strides here. They've taken classic 3D era locations and transferred them to an HD format.

Assessing the locational upgrades in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will introduce higher resolution for all classic titles. Each of the main locations has undergone noticeable changes. This article will go over the main differences.

Liberty City

Lights and shadows are more prominent in Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City is a dark place with dilapitated buildings. The remaster retains the gritty tone of the original games. The biggest change from the trailer is the subway train. It's far more detailed than the previous game. To prove their point, Rockstar used it as one of the establishing shots.

Previously, GTA 3 had a blue filter in the Portland area. Rockstar has since removed it for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. The lighting system makes it look more natural. Speaking of which, the light and shadow effects have been drastically improved.

Vice City

Vice City is more colorful than it ever was before (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City used to have a faded color palette. Everything looked washed out like overworn clothes. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition brings out the vibrancy of Vice City. The saturation has turned up a notch.

Neon lights are brighter, especially at night. The grass is greener and the skies are clearer. Vice City stands to benefit the most from these graphical upgrades. It's a colorful yet stark contrast to Liberty City.

San Andreas

Sunsets now have more refined color hues (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike the previous two games, GTA San Andreas is made up of several locations. There are three major cities and several natural landscapes. A few of them have been revealed for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. With the exception of the Gant Bridge, San Fierro is the only area that has yet to be revealed.

For starters, the skies have a more dynamic gradient. It used to be a single color that was highly saturated. Now it's multiple hues. This is best seen in Bone County, where the yellow and purple vignettes contrast with each other. In addition, the clouds are more dynamic now.

Los Santos now lacks the orange hues from the original game. Instead, it uses natural lighting to its advantage. There is also more detail with the trees and foliage. For example, the palm trees look more realistic now. The sidewalks also have more distinct textures.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul