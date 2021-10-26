Why the cartoonish style works for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

The cartoonish style is rather controversial for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, but it may work in its favor.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, which launches on 11 November 2021. Three classic titles are finally getting the remaster they deserve. Rockstar promises a modern gameplay experience while maintaining its original charm.

However, its new graphical look is a major point of contention. It uses a cartoonish style that often clashes with the updated environment. Fans have been arguing whether or not this is the right direction. This article will look into why Rockstar has good intentions.

Exploring the cartoonish style in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

After a long wait, fans have finally gotten a look at the remasters. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition uses the same cartoonish style as the originals. This mainly applies to the character models. Before defending this decision, however, one must present arguments from the opposing side.

Addressing valid criticisms

Not everybody is happy with the cartoonish style of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Some fans were hoping for GTA 5 graphics. Popular streamer xQc also brings up a good point as the cartoonish models often clash with the HD setting. It can be jarring at times.

Nonetheless, it misses the point entirely. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is not going to compete with modern games. Rather, it's a nostalgic callback to a previous era. Its very legacy is what builds these games up. The cartoonish style is a compromise for older fans.

Rockstar wants to maintain the classic look for older players

From the very beginning, Rockstar made their intentions clear. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will have the following features:

"...graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

This quote is taken directly from the website. Rockstar didn't want to tinker with the formula too much, as these are remasters and not remakes. The cartoonish style provides a classic feel for older players.

Classic GTA characters are a product of their eras. Rockstar couldn't replicate ultra-realistic models in the early 2000's. Instead, they had to settle for a cartoonish aesthetic. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition isn't going to rock the boat here. Changing the character models would make it look too different.

GTA 5 graphics aren't even the standard in gaming

Some fans wanted GTA 5 graphics for these remasters. This is what Rockstar currently uses for GTA Online. However, these character models are rather outdated by today's standards.

DarkViperAU brings up an interesting point in the above video. He describes the character models as being very unattractive and most of his comment section agrees with him. Some of them even state that the characters look plastic.

GTA 5 graphics won't solve the problem fans have with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Character models have never been a strength for Rockstar. Gameplay has always been their main focus with the series. The cartoonish style is simply a compromise. It's meant to capture the original spirit of these classics.

