The most iconic GTA 3 moments: 20th anniversary edition

20 years ago today, GTA 3 forever changed the entire video game industry.

Rockstar celebrated the anniversary by releasing new footage of the GTA Trilogy. Older and newer generations can appreciate the groundbreaking experience of GTA 3, now in 4k resolution. The game redefined the sandbox genre with the freedom of exploration.

Now is a good time to take a look back. There is a reason why it was a massive success. GTA 3 heavily prioritizes gameplay over the story. Claude is not the main character. Instead, that trait belongs to Liberty City. The game's most iconic moments involve players making new discoveries.

20 years later: GTA 3 and its most iconic moments

22 October 2001 was a crucial day in modern gaming history. At the time of its release, GTA 3 gave players more freedom in their choices. There was so much to do. Whether it was the main story or free roaming, GTA 3 was a fun experience. These are some of its iconic moments.

1) Crossing the Callahan Bridge for the first time

The Callahan Bridge represents the player's need to explore. It's a barrier that needs to be taken down. In its broken state, that means players cannot get to the next island just yet. That's not going to stop them from trying and it's very satisfying when they finally make it to Staunton Island.

Of course, they don't need to progress through the story. GTA 3 players can always take a leap of faith. If they are precise with their jumps, they can make it to the other side.

2) Blowing up a cartel ship

Most GTA 3 players will remember this early mission. The Colombian Cartel needs to be put out of commission, at least in Portland. Claude and 8-Ball have to sink an entire cargo ship. The former provides sniper support while the latter plants the explosives.

Bomb Da Base allows players to change the physical map by taking out this container ship. According to Rockstar, it gives them a sense of accomplishment. They can look back and say they did it.

3) Trying out the tank

Players want to feel empowered when they play a game. GTA 3 allows them to lay waste to anybody with a tank. This weapon of mass destruction is both powerful and peerless. GTA 3 players will destroy everything in their wake. It combines the feeling of invincibility and invulnerability all at once.

4) Salvatore's betrayal

Everyone is out for themselves. GTA 3 players learn the hard way in Last Requests. Despite their hard work and dedication, Salvatore decides they are no longer useful. Had it not been for Maria and her last minute intervention, Claude would've been finished.

5) Surviving a six star wanted level

This was a true test for GTA 3 players. Once they arrive in Shoreside Vale, all bets are off. Extremely dangerous players will be met with the mighty force of the military.

GTA 3 players need to restock their weapons and ammo if they want to survive. Only the best can escape a maximum wanted level. The entire game is trying to eradicate the player.

6) The final showdown with Catalina

GTA 3 has been leading up to this moment. Claude can finally get revenge on Catalina, his former lover. The entire story revolves around his desire for vengeance. He gets his chance in the last mission.

Catalina and her cartel won't make it easy. However, the explosive finish is what makes this mission worth it. GTA 3 players have beaten one of the most difficult games in the series.

GTA 3 was a seminal release in the GTA franchise. Coupled with that, it was a watershed moment for the open-world genre as well. Sublime mechanics and unbridled freedom propelled GTA 3 to unprecedented levels of success.

