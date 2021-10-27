What can GTA 3 improve with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA 3 stands to improve the most with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

It's been two decades since GTA 3 changed the industry forever. Rockstar is finally bringing it to an HD format. They recently created an official website for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Three classic titles will see graphical and gameplay improvements, and GTA 3 is one of them.

Newer generations might have a more challenging time getting used to GTA 3. It's a difficult game that never makes it easy for players. This will change with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Modern gameplay features will undoubtedly help out GTA 3, and newer players can experience this game without the frustrations.

Here is how GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition can improve GTA 3

GTA 3 is a beloved classic. As time passes, however, its age starts to show. The game lacked quality assurance from later titles. Rockstar thankfully addressed this with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. This article will make use of direct quotes from the Rockstar website.

The control scheme

The GTA 3 controls desperately need reworking. Trying to hit enemies can be difficult. Rockstar brings up these aiming issues on their website. They intend to add the following in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition:

"A GTA 5 style controller layout [with] improved gunplay and targeting controls"

Modern gamers are likely used to GTA 5 controls and will be more comfortable with this setup. This allows for more accessibility with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. GTA 3 needs an update with its control scheme, as the original made combat a chore at times.

Restarting missions

Rockstar can almost be forgiven for GTA 3's difficulty. This was their first series attempt at a 3D title. However, the game is relentlessly tricky at times. If a player fails a mission, they have to go all the way back. Rockstar decided to give the players some breathing room. They introduced the following:

"The ability to immediately restart a failed mission"

This makes a big difference in missions. For example, there is the infamous S.A.M. mission. GTA 3 players have to make their way through an airport. If they fail to shoot down a moving target, they fail the mission. That means they have to leave Shoreside Vale and go back to Staunton Island.

It's beyond tedious. Mission restarts will solve this problem. While checkpoints would've been nice, this is a good compromise.

Updated map features

In its original release, GTA 3 players couldn't access the map via the pause menu. This is very inconvenient for missions like Espresso-2-Go! It requires extensive use of map locations. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition addresses these concerns with the following:

"Updated mini-maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations"

Being able to use the map in GTA 3 would already be a significant improvement. It's easier for players to navigate the map. They no longer have to drive around Liberty City blindly. Now they know where to go.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar