5 iconic cursed blades in video games

Swords are a common item in video games and are often used for melee combat. Featured across a variety of different types of game genres, they are a staple of fantasy games, as well as some adaptations set in modern times. A formidable weapon in the hands of an experienced user, a sword can sometimes play a vital role in the game’s story as well.

While most swords offer the simple benefit of chopping an opponent up into pieces, sometimes these blades also impart additional properties. Sometimes these properties can even take the form of a curse, forcing the wielder to either perform certain morally questionable tasks or limiting them in some way.

Cursed swords in video games usually become a critical aspect of the game’s lore. Here are five examples of such cursed swords, seen across different video games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion

5 swords in video games that came bundled with a curse

1) Ebony Blade - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Ebony Blade in Skyrim (Image via Bethesda)

Of the legacy weapons in the Elder Scrolls series is this sword from one of the Daedric Princes (decidedly vague demonic entities), Mephala. This is the Daedric Prince of Whispers & Secrets. Hidden inside a cellar in the Palace of Dragonsreach is the Ebony Blade.

Available through the Skyrim side quest, the Whispering Door, players can get their hands on this sword, although Mephala’s voice is quick to remind the Dragonborn that this sword is not yet at its full capacity. To unlock this hidden potential, the blade must drink "the blood of deceit."

This translates to the player being required to kill 10 video game NPCs with whom they have an established friendship. This means that the most likely targets are the various potential followers the players would have collected over the course of the game.

2) Kusanagi - The Darkness II: Vendettas

The Kusanagi is a cursed katana (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Darkness II (a sequel developed by Digital Extremes) expands upon the story of video game protagonist Jackie Estacado. Jackie is a hitman working for the mafia, and he possesses a power known as the darkness that grants him various supernatural abilities.

But Jackie is not the prime focus of this list, as it is the mercenary known as Inugami (playable in the co-op campaign) who carries the cursed katana known as Kusanagi. This sword was once used to commit the murder of a thousand innocent souls.

Thus, it now requires its current owner to balance the scales (so to speak) by killing an equal amount of guilty people. In addition to this little gimmick, going one day without taking the life of a criminal would lead to Inugami losing a year from his own expected lifetime.

3) Soul Edge - Soul Calibur series

The Soul Edge transforms its wielder (image via Bandai Namco)

When a sword is noted as the main antagonist of an entire series of video games, it’s a good idea to get as far away from said sword as possible. Such is the story of Soul Edge, a giant demonic-looking blade embedded with an eyeball in the center, in case it wasn’t obvious that the sword was evil.

Making its appearance in the eponymous first video game of the series that has since evolved into Soul Calibur, this sword was originally just a normal sword. However, after it was used to commit too many deeds of hatred and murder, the weapon developed an evil soul of its own, known as Inferno.

Almost all the characters who have wielded this sword have become corrupt, the most notable being Siegfried, who had it before it was cursed. He is later transformed by its demonic powers into a villainous character called Nightmare. The corrupting influence of this sword is so powerful that even its shards can embed themselves within individuals to turn them evil.

4) Kitetsu - Ninja Gaiden

The Kitetsu constantly drains Ryu’s health (image via Ninja Theory)

The 2004 version of Ninja Gaiden was developed by Team Ninja and released for the original Xbox, starting off the story of Ryu Hayabusa, who would go on to lead two more games. Generally known to be a difficult video game, this series had a lot of unlockable weapons that could be obtained by defeating enemies.

One such weapon was the Kitetsu, a katana wielded by the infernal Dark Samurai Doku, who is one of the bosses in the game. Upon his defeat, this sword was free to be used by Ryu throughout the game. A closer look at the Japanese translation of its full name shows that it means Demon Blade.

This is because the blade has an additional skill that can deliver a combo of moves to any opponent while doing a decent amount of lifesteal. While this might sound good, the flipside is the fact that Ryu’s health constantly decreases whenever he wields this blade. This makes using the lifesteal technique a critical element at times so as not to die from the sword’s curse itself.

5) Mortal Blade - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Mortal Blade in Sekiro (image via FromSoftware)

Throughout the video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, players might come into contact with many enemies who do not seem to die despite being killed. The most evident of these is Hanbei the Undying, an NPC who is cursed with immortality. After a certain point in the story, the primary antagonist Genichiro is revealed to have gained such a power as well.

This begins the search to find a weapon that can sever the ties of immortality, a fabled ōdachi capable of slaying the undying. While Sekiro is told where to find this blade, he is also advised that it is cursed and that no mere mortal would be able to wield such a weapon.

Upon finally locating the blade, it is revealed that anyone who unsheaths the blade will be immediately killed for the act. However, due to possessing the power of resurrection, Sekiro is able to revive himself from death and take the sword as his own. Armed with this blade, enemies such as the headless and centipede-controlled foes can now be permanently killed.

