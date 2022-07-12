5 most iconic spaceships in video games

In video games that are set in space or feature a futuristic setting where space flight has been made possible, spaceships are one of the coolest aspects to witness. With so many video games featuring a spacefaring setting already released, there are more than a few spaceships that one could choose as their favorite.

Spaceships can provide a number of functions in video games, depending on the type of game it is featured in. Some exist as a base for the players and their crew to rest in, while others can be the very setting of the video game, where nearly all of the action takes place. Finally, some may be starfighters used in space dog-fights.

Regardless of how they may be employed, spaceships are a part of any video game set in space, and thus some of these have become iconic and synonymous with the game’s brand. Here are five such examples of iconic spaceships in video games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Five spaceships video games which no one could forget

1) Arwing

Arwing (Image via Nintendo)

Appearing for the first time in the video game known as Star Fox 64 in 1997, this star fighter has since become an iconic sight in the series. Back in the first game, it was hardly even recognizable as a spaceship, as it resembled little more than some gray and blue geometric shapes held together.

Described as a super-high-performance combat spacecraft, this futuristic jet is used by the Star Fox team in their missions. Developed by the fictional company known as Space Dynamics Co., Ltd., it is equipped with a G-Diffuser system, which allows the pilot to accelerate and decelerate instantaneously.

Since appearing in the Star Fox series, this iconic spacecraft has made a number of different cameos in other games, most notably in the Super Smash Bros. series, as it is a Nintendo property. More recently, it has appeared in Starlink: Battle for Atlas as a usable craft.

2) Millennium Falcon

Millennium Falcon (Image via EA)

While not strictly a video game property, this spaceship has appeared in many Star Wars games, and is already an iconic ship to begin with. First appearing in the movie Star Wars: A New Hope, this Corellian light freighter was first seen being used by smuggler Han Solo and his partner Chewbacca.

Since then, it has made several appearances in Star Wars video games, sometimes as an easter egg, and others as a fully flyable spaceship. Most recently, it made a full appearance in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game, where players can take part in space battles using the iconic ship.

Its most action-packed video game appearance would probably be in Star War Battlefront II, where it was a hero starfighter, which could be used in galactic space battle scenarios in the original trilogy and sequel era maps. Star Wars fans always appreciate it when a game allows them to fly the falcon, whether it is for more or less than 12 parsecs.

2) USG Ishimura

USG Ishimura (Image via EA)

When people hear Dead Space, they immediately remember the dark, claustrophobic corridors as well as the large interiors of the USG Ishimura. This was the main setting of the first Dead Space video game, one which many will probably be returning to when the remake of the game releases, possibly sometime next year.

Built with the capacity to mine and smelt entire planets and the moon, the USG Ishimura was supposed to collect resources from space and return them to earth, as in this future, the blue planet had been sucked dry. However, things go south quickly when the Ishimura is dispatched to retrieve the Red Marker located on Aegis VII.

By the time protagonist Isaac Clarke arrives on the scene, things have pretty much gone to shit. The Red Marker had driven most of the crew insane, as well as an infestation had turned others into horrifying grotesque monsters known as necromorphs.

Isaac had his hand full cleaning up this station of all the infestations he could, amongst half the crew trying to kill him, while the other half preached an alien artifact. Talk about toxic work environments.

4) UNSC Pillar of Autumn

The Pillar of Autumn (Image via Bungie)

This Halcyon-class light cruiser was part of the United Nations Space Command or UNSC Navy. Featured in the first Halo video game, this ship was the first tutorial mission in which players worked their way through killing covenants and finding their way across the ship to the escape pods.

Despite its destruction in the first game itself, this is still the point for many fans of the series where everything started off. Here, Cortana, the AI with the knowledge of the ring, was handed over to the Master Chief, which began a long-lasting friendship and camaraderie.

Captain Jacob Keyes, the commander of the ship, was also an important character in the first game, as well as the larger lore. The Pillar of Autumn made one more appearance at the end of Halo: Reach, whose events preceded those of the first video game.

Here, the primary protagonist group, Noble team, hand over Cortana to Keyes, and make sure that the ship can't leave planet Reach without being shot down, so that the information inside the AI can be of use.

5) SSV Normandy

The Normandy SR-2 (Image via BioWare)

This was the in-game home for many Mass Effect players. The Normandy served as the hub from where all missions are undertaken and from where commander Shepard can choose which systems to go to.

The SSV Normandy debuted in the very first Mass Effect game, and was a mainstay in the entire trilogy, despite being destroyed once.

Mass Effect @masseffect



Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect.Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. 👀 Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! https://t.co/kUwASGJhcx

At the start of the second game, the first Normandy, which was dubbed SR-1, was destroyed by a collectorship attack. This attack also effectively kills Shepard, although the secret organization Cerberus collects the commander’s remains and builds them back from scratch.

They also commissioned the construction of a new Normandy model, dubbed SR-2. As part of the Systems Alliance Navy, the Normandy was a highly advanced ship, and one of its kind, built using the help of state-of-the-art Turian technology.

The second version of the ship was almost twice the size of the first one, and also included an onboard AI, known as EDI. Along with Shepard, all of the available party members were also present onboard the Normandy in every game, with each character having their own designated place on the ship.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this list? Yes, I did Not really 0 votes so far