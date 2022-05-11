5 most iconic video game vehicles

Driveable or rideable vehicles in games became a necessity due to the increasing sizes of the game maps and the need for players to travel faster than sprinting speed. Thus, various automobiles were introduced for transport to get from objective A to B as quickly as possible.

As of 2022, almost all games have some usable vehicle, whether it is the karts from Mario Cart, a tank in the Call of Duty series, or any number of vehicles from the GTA games. The number of automobiles available in video games is nigh uncountable.

However, not all games introduce something iconic that stays with the player months or years after playing. A select few have specific modes of transport that feel less like a game mechanic and more like an entire experience in itself. Here are five such vehicles that gained iconic status.

Unforgettable video game vehicles

1) Warthog - Halo

When players think of iconic vehicles, Halo's iconic Warthog is almost always at the top. This famous troop carrier first made its debut in Halo Combat Evolved in 2001 and has since been a mainstay in the series all the way to Halo Infinite.

During its first time on screen, the Warthog took fans by surprise, as back in 2001, no one was expecting a drivable vehicle in a first-person shooter. This was just one of the many ways Halo: CE changed how shooters would evolve over time.

While the drive controls for the Warthog were slightly clunky, fans loved its inclusion and use. So much so that even developer Bungie realized its full potential by utilizing it in cinematic set pieces in the later games, lovingly called by fans as Warthog Runs.

2) Batmobile - Arkham Knight

While Batman has had many game outings, as of 2022, only one title had an actual, usable, and drivable Batmobile: Arkham Knight. While it served as an end to Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy, this title also went out with a bang, giving Batman fans the final experience they had been craving for since the series's inception: driving around in the Batmobile.

Batman's iconic vehicle fits perfectly well in the streets of Rocksteady's Gotham. It gave users the ability to take down armored tanks in an (arguably) intuitive battle mode while also giving chase to escaping cars in a rocket-powered pursuit mode.

This behemoth of a tank also served in stealth sections and simply as a mode of getting around the large map while still feeling like the caped crusader. The Batmobile served as the fitting seeing-off present from Rocksteady to its fans, giving them the whole experience of "being the Batman" in the final chapter of the series.

3) Mako - Mass Effect

BioWare's Mass Effect had a lot going for it when it launched, with its narrative-driven campaign, well-written characters, and the in-game romanceable NPCs. However, one of the game sections criticized by fans was the vehicular exploration and combat areas, which was because of the Mako.

The Mako was a tank-like APC-looking ride that was the only usable automobile in the game. And boy, were the controls bad.

Like Halo's Warthog, the movement and aiming were clunky and hard to get around. However, the difference was that during the Mako missions, it was critical to be making optimum use of the vehicle. Otherwise, death was inevitable.

Due to the un-intuitive controls, death was more often than not the end result.

The Mako became iconic then as one of the more disliked rides in gaming history. After much negative feedback, BioWare removed it entirely from the second game, replacing it with the Hammerhead Hovercraft, which had comparatively better controls.

4) Drifter Bike - Days Gone

While Days Gone might not have received critical acclaim, one of its unique selling points was the vehicle used by Deacon St. John, the protagonist, to ride around in zombie-infested Oregon. This motorbike was somewhat vital in itself, featured in nearly every trailer and gameplay reveal.

As the game's unique mechanic, it was important that users kept the bike in top condition at all times. This meant tuning it when required, making sure fuel was topped up whenever possible, and upgrading it with additional features, giving it offensive capabilities.

Should gamers befall a zombie (Freaker) horde in an un-tuned motorbike with an empty tank, the chances of escape were not good.

The two-wheeler also gave them a chance to express their creativity with some customizations solely for the sake of cosmetic appeal, such as paint jobs and decals. This feature and the optional upgrades for the vehicle meant that each player could create their unique version of a zombie killing machine on wheels.

5) Slicecycle - Dead Rising 2

Speaking of zombie killing machines on wheels, the final vehicle on this list is none other than the Slicecycle from Dead Rising 2. This vehicle is basically a dirt bike with twin chainsaws on either side, crafted by combining the two items mentioned.

Arguably one of the best weapons in the game, the Slicecycle allows players to mow down the infected as they ride and maneuver about. In essence, it is simplicity itself. It is unlocked and available to craft after users complete the mission Meet the contestants.

While the bike has fixed durability, it is still higher than most other weapons in the game, being able to kill 100 zombies before it breaks. Aside from this iconic use, the dirt bike can be used to create other vehicular weapons by combining it with different items.

