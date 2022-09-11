5 indie games releasing in September 2022 that you should try

This year has already produced some outstanding indie games, like Tunic, Weird West, and Olli Olli World, to mention a few. As 2021 and the initial eight months of 2022 have shown something, the world of indie games continues to provide inventive, diverse experiences that captivate your imagination. They are a lot of fun and also help you relax.

Fortunately, there is still a plethora of fascinating indie games on the horizon, ranging from storytelling journeys to engaging puzzle platforming and so much more.

It just takes a glance back at past showcases from platforms like Wholesome Games, Nintendo's Indie World, and ID @XBOX to realize how many new independent games are due in the upcoming months.

1) Temtem

Cute pokemon like creatures to go on adventures with (Image via Crema)

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Release Date: September 6

Temtem is a massive cooperative role-playing game where you acquire creatures called Temtems and go on adventures a-round the Airborne Archipelago. Pokemon MMO? The MMO is based on Pokémon. The stamina meter is one of Temtem's most brilliant and unique concepts.

This genre of indie games introduces a stat that drops when skills are used and increases during rounds or when Temtem uses their turn to rest, rather than a set number of instances every skill can be used before restoring your squad.

More powerful moves take more endurance, which adds a layer of strategy to when and how you employ your powers. Any further attacks you make when you are out of stamina deplete your Temtem's health bar and render them helpless for one turn until they are given a chance to recover.

Losing your stamina might be annoying at times, and it means you'll likely be able to utilize your most potent strikes far less frequently than a Pokemon player would ordinarily, but the result is a system that seems more balanced and isn't simply a question of using your greatest abilities to take out the opposing player with a single move.

Because all Temtem reload their stamina meters after each fight encounter, you are never required to turn around and recover to continue using your favorite attacks. Aside from gathering temtems and defeating other tamers, players can also design your residence and join your friends' adventures.

2) Kaichu: Kaiju Dating Sim

Gigachu is the new Gigachad where love is tough to find but not impossible (Image via Squiddershins)

Platform(s): PC, Linux, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Release Date: September 7

In the indie game The Kaiju Dating Sim, the enormous radioactive dinosaur Gigachu can be seen traveling the globe in search of a partner. Although kaijus are in limited quantity, there are six dangerous animals scattered worldwide, and you must choose one for Gigachu.

You'll take the lucky Kaiju on dates to some of the most famous sites, hoping they'll be the perfect match. A person seeking love must visit twenty-four famous sites throughout the globe to locate the Dream Kaiju.

Top Hat Studios, Inc - FROGUN OUT NOW!!!🐸🐸 @TopHatStudiosEN If you go down to the... middle of the south pacific today, you'll find a volcanic vixen looking for love!



What's your favourite date to see if you can spark a flame? Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim has 24 to pick from! If you go down to the... middle of the south pacific today, you'll find a volcanic vixen looking for love! What's your favourite date to see if you can spark a flame? Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim has 24 to pick from! https://t.co/dPtUcO5tC9

Although your options are restricted, the range of kaiju available in the design is quite good. Your answers to a series of non-linear compatibility questions determine the game's six potential dates. You also get to ruin a lot of monuments during your relationship. It's virtual monster dating, but they are cute while doing it.

3) Tower Princess

If he were the prince, he would spend day and night training. (Image via AweKteaM)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Release Date: September 8

Playing as a brave knight on a mission to save princesses—all of the princesses—in the 3D role, playing the indie games action platformer Tower Princess. You now have to battle through the caves to free the queens and handle dating them since it turns out that a monstrous dragon has jailed all of the imperial successors of the world.

The central idea is that you, a knight, must rescue a princess while escaping from a tower. However, not every princess is an actual princess. One of them, for example, is a man who can transform into a sword. Before you begin a run, you must choose between two knights: a swordsman or a musketeer.

To choose a princess, you must first visit the main hall and respond to the dialog options. Only then can you leave. You'll encounter princesses in cages as you explore the places.

When you do this, they return to your hub and can be selected at the beginning of a tower run. The makers guarantee that the indie games will be influenced by traditional 3D gameplay and Dark Souls titles, despite the adorable graphics and plot.

4) Justice Sucks

Is the pineapple big enough to be suckable? (Image via Samurai Punk)

Platform(s): PC PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Release Date: September 8

In the stealth action indie games Justice Sucks, you take control of a robotic vacuum cleaner on a mission of vengeance. Dusty, a typical Roomba-style vacuum living a calm lifestyle with its loving family until compelled to protect themselves from the FamilyCorp warranty squad, is the focus of Justice Sucks.

The family was taken hostage during the conflict, and Dusty was nearly killed when it was tossed into the TV. Fortunately, its awareness enters the TV world and encounters its powerful fighting spirit.

Most of the gameplay occurs in this TV dimension, wherein Dusty trains and perfects its skills to save its family. After all, sucking up blood endows vacuum cleaners with extraordinary abilities, giving you thirst for vengeance so that Dusty can silently knock down his foes without a sound.

5) Jack Move

Whoa, we lost Cabot. Well, nobody lives forever. (Image via SoRomantic)

Platform(s): PC, Mac

Release Date: September 8

Players take on the vigilante hacker Noa Solares in the Japanese-style role-playing indie games Jack Move as she tries to find her father, who has been missing since Megacorp Monomind took him. Aside from its modest duration, Jack Move's other strength is its engaging battle system.

While the majority of the indie games take place in Noa's neighborhood from above, combat occurs over the shoulder in a Tron-like virtual reality for some spectacular 'cyber clashes.' Rather, the Yu-Gi-Oh-style cyberspace deck Noa carries around and on her arm contains a threat level meter that, when full, indicates foes can strike you at any time.

The game combines gritty cyberpunk stories with turn-based warfare, presenting OG pixel graphics. The fighting system in the game consists of single-party member skirmishes in cyberspace. You can customize your role by changing your software in battle and enhancing your equipment over time to become more powerful and defeat enemies in a single blow.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

