5 longest games, based on time taken to beat them

Games have varying lengths and many of them require a significant time investment. The majority of these games have a sprawling open world and a coherent main quest that is supplemented by a plethora of side quests and in-game character skills to experiment with. While there are games like Elite Dangerous, No Man’s Sky, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more that are endless experiences, the ones on this list have a definite ending.

Despite being longer, the games on this list have great replay value and are liable to keep players engaged even in multiple playthroughs.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Persona 5 Royal and four other longest games to complete

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim demands a massive time investment from players and delivers a memorable experience in return. Players are transported right into the action and have to escape the village owing to a dragon attack. This kickstarts their journey to learn about the mysterious Dragonborn powers and defeat the dragons across Skyrim.

The world is expansive, comprising myriad activities to partake in, ranging from side quests to defeating bandits and then scavenging for resources. There are many factions one can associate with like the College of Winterhold, Imperial Army, Stormcloaks, Dark Brotherhood, and others.

While the main quests can be wrapped within 50 hours, soaking in the entire experience can take more than 200 hours. One can even delve into the game's expansions Dragonborn, Hearthfire, and Dawnguard, which will extend the aforementioned time.

2) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the most unique FromSoftware titles due to its open world. While many other open-world games have filler activities and are packed to the brim with icons, Elden Ring passes over the mantle to the players to explore on their own without much hand-holding. The narrative unravels in a fantasy world simply termed Lands Between.

It is a true soulslike game and pits players against many formidable bosses designed to test their skills and adept use of gameplay mechanics. Elden Ring provides a wide arsenal of weapons like Spears, Reapers, Falils, Whips, and more to fend off the threats in its unforgiving world.

The game offers a wide variety of classes like Samurai, Confessor, Prisoner, Prophet, Hero, and more that significantly alter the gameplay. It can take approximately 60 hours or more to complete, but replaying with different builds can increase the time count to a whopping 200 hours.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Players inclined for a more tailored experience can delve into the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It is one of the best RPG games with robust side quest narratives and an equally strong main quest. Players step into the shoes of Geralt, who is determined to find his daughter figure Ciri and safeguard her from the Wild Hunt.

This world is not only populated with human enemies but also monsters. One can experiment with many builds based on Geralt’s skill trees like Combat, Magic, General Skills, and Alchemy. All these factors combined with multiple endings are liable to take more than 50 hours if focused on the main quest only.

Players can replay the game to experience multiple endings. The overall experience combined with the two massive DLCs will require a minimum of 150 hours depending on the playstyle and difficulty setting chosen.

4) Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is a lengthy experience but is not an open-world game. It has a strong focus on the storyline and takes players on the journey of a teenager named Joker who is transferred to a different school owing to charges of physically attacking a man.

Persona 5 Royal is a slow-paced game that oozes a unique anime style and binds the players with its intriguing characters and presentation. With the main story lasting more than 100 hours, it warrants inclusion in this list of longest games.

While one can skip some cutscenes in haste and ignore some side quests, Persona 5 Royal will still consume a significant chunk of players’ time. However, this game is worth experiencing in its entirety, especially for anime fans and players looking for a meaty story.

5) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla catapults the franchise into the Nordic lands and gives players control of Eivor wherein one can either play as a female or a male Viking warrior. It overtakes Assassin's Creed Odyssey in terms of game length as it is liable to take roughly 60 hours to wade through the main story.

The three DLCs Dawn of Ragnarok, The Siege of Paris, and Wrath of Druids further increase the playtime. Despite being one of the longest games in the series, players can fast travel between regions like England, Vinland, Asgard, England, and Jotunheim.

Each of these regions features many expansive areas packed with activities and side quests. Players can even complete quests to upgrade their settlement and expand their Viking influence across England.

There are countless other games that can last endlessly owing to their open-ended nature. Players inclined to try out games with a long duration can also delve into Monster Hunter World, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Elder Scrolls Online.

