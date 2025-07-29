5 major announcements expected in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program is set to air on August 2, 2025. Like its previous livestreams, this one will showcase upcoming content, including the 5-star characters and events. Since the special program is yet to premiere, Trailblazers might wonder which announcements will be made during the broadcast.This article lists five of the major announcements that players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program.Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.5 announcements to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program livestream, explored1) New playable 5-starsHysilens (Image via HoYoverse)Two new 5-star characters — Hysilens and Cerydra — will become playable in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. The former treads on the Nihility Path, while the latter follows the Harmony Path. During the special program, the hosts are expected to reveal what both characters are capable of when they engage in a fight.Moreover, during the character showcase, players will get to witness how Hysilens and Cerydra’s abilities will look when they use their abilities to attack enemies.2) New explorable area/map3.5 New map by Seele leaks byu/Quna_chan inHonkaiStarRail_leaksLike every Amphoreus update, a new explorable area is expected to be announced during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 live broadcast. The area will likely be introduced to the players during the story mission of the patch, and can be freely explored after players complete the quest.As usual, Trailblazers can get a decent number of Stellar Jades from the map by opening treasure chests, completing puzzle like Golden Scapegoat.3) Brand-new limited-time events3.5 Events by Seele leaks byu/Quna_chan inHonkaiStarRail_leaksLike most livestreams, the upcoming one is expected to announce all events that will be released during the HSR version 3.5 update. Among all, one will be the flagship event that will grant players significantly more Stellar Jades than the rest. Since the flagship ones usually stay available throughout the patch, it's not unusual if it features a decent number of Jades.Besides that, small events like Realm of the Strange will also be announced. Moreover, Gift of Odyssey login event might return during the stream.4) New Warp banners3.5 Banner Info via Sakura Haven byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksPlayers are looking forward to the upcoming Warp banners announcement during the HSR version 3.5 live broadcast. Like previous patches, the featured 5-star characters will receive their banners alongside a couple of rerun characters. Since the patch is divided into two phases, the first one will feature one new and one rerun unit. Similarly, the second half will feature the other new character alongside another unit.During the first half of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch, Hysilens and Kafka are expected to be featured in the gacha banners. As for the second phase, Cerydra and Silver Wolf will supposedly be available.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes release date and countdown5) New 5- and 4-star Light ConesCerydra (Image via HoYoverse)Similar to the new characters, several 5- and 4-star Light Cones will be revealed during the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 special program. Among all, the two 5-star LCs are Hysilens and Cerydra’s signature weapons, while the 4-star gear is expected to be free-to-play since it's an event reward.Hence, the two 5-star Light Cones will supposedly be featured in the limited-time banners. Since the 4-star gear is from an event, players must complete several challenges to acquire and add it to their collection.Check out the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:HSR 3.4 redeem codesThe Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai: Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materialsBest Phainon build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more