5 major Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks you may have missed

Genshin Impact 2.5 has entered its second phase and the new update is three weeks away. Credible leakers have already revealed all the new content players will witness in the new 2.6 update.

With so many leaks about changes in the map to changes in UI, it is pretty easy for fans to lose track of major leaks about version 2.6

Players who do not follow credible leakers will also face difficulty when it comes to differentiating between minor and major leaks from the bundle. This article will cover five major Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks that players may have missed.

5 major leaks like unlocked Chasm and a new weapon in Genshin Impact 2.6 that many players missed

1) The Chasm unlocked in 2.6 update

It was confirmed in Genshin Impact 2.5's special program that the upcoming 2.6 update will unveil The Chasm, an abandoned mine that has two different regions called the Overworld and the Underground. Both the regions will have different environments and their own set of teleportation waypoints.

The Overworld also seems to have a new artifact domain along with a new type of landmark called Lumenstone Adjuvant. This landmark is similar to Sacred Sakura from Inazuma and will help players with new exploration effects. Whereas the Underworld will consist of corrupted areas with new types of enemies and creatures.

2) New types of enemies

Genshin Impact 2.6's new enemies in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will face new enemies who will pose a threat to them while traveling in the underworld. Players will encounter the Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter, an enemy that can wield the power of wind. It has a special attribute where the Black Serpent Knight will become faster and stronger when its attacks hit a shielded character.

A new boss will awaken in The Chasm called the Ruin Serpent. It seems to be made out of Abyssal tech and prefers to deal damage with AoE underground attacks.

3) New weapon introduced

Wanmin Leaks! @WanminLeaks Mais detalhes sobre a nova espada "Haran Tsukishiro Futsu".



cr.: Ubatcha1 Mais detalhes sobre a nova espada "Haran Tsukishiro Futsu".cr.: Ubatcha1 https://t.co/wAvF5fc96o

Every new patch update introduces new characters and new weapons. In version 2.6, players will have a chance to obtain the signature weapon of Kamisato Ayato called Haran Tsukishiro Futsu. This 5-star sword has a base attack of 608 and a 33.1% Crit Rate as a secondary stat.

When nearby party members use elemental skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain stacks which will be consumed when the character equipping it uses an Elemental Skill. The consumed stacks will increase the character’s normal attacks. The weapon also provides a 12% all elemental DMG bonus.

4) New artifacts

New artifacts coming in Genshin Impact 2.6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new artifact domain will appear in The Chasm, where players will be able to farm two new artifacts that will be introduced in version 2.6. The new artifacts are Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering and have the same two-piece set bonus as Gladiator’s Finale and Shimenawa Reminiscence.

The Vermillion Hereafter 4-piece set bonus is activated after a character uses an Elemental Burst. Character’s attack increases by 8% for 16 seconds, and when the character loses health, their attack further increases by 10%. A maximum of 66% ATK buff can be theoretically reached.

Echoes of an Offering 4-piece set bonus has a new proc (or trigger) system that states:

“When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.”

5) Kamisato Ayato’s Beta Changes

Kamisato Ayato Splash Art (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 5-star debut character in version 2.6 has received the most changes than any other in its beta. Kamisato Ayato has received changes in the description of his constellation and passive talents along with changes in his base stats.

New passive talent allows Ayato to regenerate energy particles off-flied when his energy recharge is less than 40.

Constellation C2 is buffed from 40% to 50%

Constellation C4 was completely changed. New C4 will nearby party members normal attack sped by 15% when Ayato uses his elemental burst.

Base HP, ATK, and DEF have been increased significantly.

Constellation C6 has been buffed from 300% to 450%.

All put together, it seems like Genshin Impact 2.6 is going to introduce elements that will bring a lot of positive changes for players.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan