5 Manchester United players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

Manchester United feature an elite squad in FIFA 22. The team's highlight is their 88-rated attack which features the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford, followed by the long-awaited signing of Jadon Sancho.

Cristiano Ronaldo (91) graces the team as their lead marksman, supported by Bruno Fernandes (88) stationed behind him in a deeper attacking role. Jadon Sancho (87) and Marcus Rashford (85) are the club's favorite choices for wingers.

Paul Pogba (87), Raphael Varane (86), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83), among others, are highly in demand among FIFA 22 players.

The club's stellar roster of young and experienced players alike is expected to provide FIFA 22 players with an enjoyable time in Career Mode. Listed below are five Manchester United players who have shown the most progress in Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Top five Manchester United players to sign in Career Mode

5) Amad Diallo (RM)

Diallo's attributes can be upgraded through player training (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $3,700,000

OVR: 68

POT: 85

Amad Diallo is a 19-year-old Ivorian international who the club acquired in 2021. The left-footed winger boasts a 4-star weak-foot, with superior agility (84), dribbling (74) and pace (81) ratings for a 68-rated card.

Despite being a natural winger, Diallo can adapt to various positions in the attack, including that of a striker or a centre-forward.

4) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

Wan-Bissaka can be converted into a wingback in development plans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $54,300,000

OVR: 83

POT: 86

In FIFA 22, Wan-Bissaka is as good as it gets when it comes to slide tackles (92). 23-year-old has an abundance of speed (88), agility (84) and stamina (81). The player has 4-star skill moves to pair with his dribbling attributes (80).

With a starting potential of 86, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could become the highest-rated right-back in Career Mode.

3) Marcus Rashford (LM)

Rashford has 5-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $91,500,000

OVR: 85

POT: 89

Marcus Rashford is the favorite choice for FIFA 22 players to pair alongside a target man. The Englishman has a high attacking work rate, with speed (93) and dribbling (86) abilities that encourage him to dash past any form of defense.

Rashford has 86-rated stamina with substantial passing attributes (79) and is acclaimed for his powerful shots (92) on goal.

2) Mason Greenwood (RM)

Greenwood starts Career Mode with 79 OVR as opposed to his 78-OVR in FUT (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $44,800,000

OVR: 78

POT: 90

Greenwood is one of United's wonderkids who originated from the club's academy. His stats have already seen improvement since the release of FIFA 22. The youngster is an agile winger who can dribble his way through entire defenses.

The 20-year old has a 5-star rated weak-foot. Greenwood can play every attacking position in the game, with his preferred role being ST or RW/RM.

1) Jadon Sancho (RM)

Sancho can be signed only in the winter transfer window at the earliest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $116,800,000

OVR: 87

POT: 90

Jadon Sancho is a highly awaited signing that Manchester United fans have been yearning for almost two years. Sancho is a swift winger with innate dribbling (91) skills and 5-star skill moves in FIFA 22.

Sancho has the vision (87) and finishing (83) ability to play on both flanks, either as a winger or a wide midfielder.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar