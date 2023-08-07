5 mistakes every veteran player should avoid making in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a huge game, full of multiple possibilities in combat, world, and character building. While the overall system of building a character is pretty linear, players can easily get lost in the multiple different aspects of this turn-based Gacha title. Despite the game's in-game tutorial, there are always a few tips and tricks that remain hidden under the core mechanics.

The following article will help you avoid mistakes in Honkai Star Rail, especially if you are a veteran player. This category of the community might have extensive in-game knowledge of Honkai Star Rail, but they can easily ignore some important features.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Ignoring variation and more mistakes that Honkai Star Rail veteran players should avoid making

1) Not draining Trailblaze Power

Trailblaze Power is one of the essential currencies in your journey. They are needed to farm all sorts of materials, including ascensions and relics for characters. However, each Trailblaze Power replenishes over time, putting a time gate on how much you can farm for materials at once.

Survival Index (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Veterans who have been playing since Day 1 often forget to deplete their entire stock of Trailblaze Power, as the resources they need sometimes are limited. However, it is always important to drain this currency on almost every activity since they provide Trailblazer XP on one hand and battle pass progress on the other.

Most importantly, if you have run out of things to spend Trailblaze Power on, having enough relics is always beneficial in the long run. 5-star relics can be leveled up using the unused 3-star and 4-star relics farmed from spending the extra Trailblaze Power.

2) Not saving for specific banners

Blade banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Many players love having an all-in mindset in Gacha Games, where they will spend every currency on the ongoing character banners. While this is completely rational, having Stellar Jades saved for future characters is important for a veteran account. One of the primary reasons for this is the power creep aspect of a live service game.

Honkai Star Rail will always have a stronger character in the future, which will easily outperform the best DPS or healing unit in the current version. Hence, to stay updated, having the necessary Stellar Jades and waiting for the perfect character is recommended for the ever-evolving difficulty in the game.

3) Not building diverse teams

Character selection screen (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Being a turn-based title, Honkai Star Rail can easily overwhelm even the most powerful characters in a team, provided they aren't paired with the correct units. The most difficult stages of Forgotten Halls or Simulated Universe does not allow for a brute-force playstyle, but a well-thought-out plan against challenging enemies is bound to succeed.

Hence, after spending hours on the game, it should be easy enough for veterans to invest in the best characters from each element and class, including the 4-stars. For example, having Yukong as a damage buffer is recommended over Bronya, as the former can also deal massive Toughness damage to a single enemy.

4) Ignoring events

Where are you, Mystery Trotter? (Image via HoYoverse)

Events are the only source of Stellar Jades apart from daily tasks, Simulated Universe, quests, and Forgotten Halls. Despite having enough Stellar Jades as a veteran, events should not be ignored under any circumstances, as completing tasks will add to the existing number of ascension materials in your inventory.

Events are also temporary and only available for a couple of weeks, enough to keep anyone occupied during a dry period. Some of the stories also tie in with the main canon, which is a bonus for those following the Honkai Star Rail lore.

5) Not taking breaks

Your worst enemy in a live service Gacha title is the "Burnout" factor that accumulates over time. Spending extended time grinding for materials and not getting the desired relic rolls can become frustrating and result in you eventually hating the system.

Hence, jumping between different games is always a good idea to keep things fresh.