5 mods that could be useful for the upcoming Destiny 2 Arc 3.0

For a game like Destiny 2, mods play a major role when it comes to building a very powerful character in the game. The game offers a lot of mods for Guardians to choose from. Some mods enhance an ability while others allow Guardians to absorb more damage.

As understood from the previous statement, different mods function differently depending upon the build and the playstyle. With the upcoming Arc 3.0 rework in Destiny 2, here are a few mods that could be useful while making an Arc-centric build in the next season.

While it's unclear what type of builds will be seen once Destiny 2 Season 18 goes live, there are bound to be ones that focus on the melee ability of a Guardian. The mods listed below can be exceptionally useful while making melee builds.

Mods play a very important role in Destiny 2 builds

In a recent blog post, Bungie detailed out the aspects and fragments that will be a part of the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 rework.

Moreover, just like every other season, the Seasonal Artifact mods for Season 18 will also be influential when it comes to builds. That aside, the mods mentioned below are already in the game and aren't restricted to a particular season.

5) Font of Might

This is a really powerful mod for a build that revolves around elemental wells. It takes up four energy slots on the armor piece it's fixed on. The interesting part about this mod is that whenever a Guardian picks up an elemental well that matches their subclass type, they get bonus damage for the weapon with that same element type.

For example, if a Guardian running the Arc subclass picks up an Arc elemental well, any Arc weapon that they have will gain bonus weapon damage.

4) Melee Wellmaker

Just like the Solar 3.0 rework, the melee ability will also be exceptionally powerful once the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 rework goes live. The Melee Wellmaker mod creates elemental wells once an enemy has been defeated with a Powered Melee attack. The elemental well that's created matches their elemental subtype class.

If a Guardian running the Arc subclass picks up an Arc elemental well, they'll receive a 10% energy boost for all their abilities. This helps in decreasing the downtime for the different abilities that the Guardian is currently equipped with. Just like the Font of Might, this mod also costs four energy slots.

3) Hands On

This mod takes up 3 energy slots on the Arc helmets. Since the melee ability is somewhat in focus even with the Arc 3.0 rework in Destiny 2, this mod can be really helpful while making powerful builds.

With this mod equipped, Guardians will be generating Super energy for every melee kill that they get. Combined with the Melee Wellmaker mod, Guardians can keep a spell of melee attacks while generating additional Super energy at the same time.

This mod is usually sold by Ada-1, who has a new set of mods on sale every day. So, Guardians will have to keep an eye on Ada-1's stock every day if they want this mod for themselves.

2) Seeking Wells

Seeking Wells is a must-have in every build that revolves around elemental wells. With this mod equipped, the elemental wells that spawn automatically move towards the Guardian. This will allow the Guardians to focus on the fight without having to worry about collecting the elemental wells.

Once again, this is also an Arc-specific mod. The Seeking Wells mod only goes on armor pieces that have the Arc energy subtype on them. It takes up two energy spots on whichever armor piece it's equipped on, and the effects of this mod do not stack.

1) Well of Striking

The final mod on this list is known as the Well of Striking. This mod can also be used in a build that revolves around the melee ability of a Guardian. With this equipped, Guardians will gain melee energy whenever they pick up an Arc elemental well in Destiny 2.

It will proceed well with the builds that come up after the Arc 3.0 rework goes live. Most builds usually revolve around the melee ability, as seen after the Solar 3.0 rework. Just like the Seeking Wells mod, this also goes with any Arc-based armor in the game and takes up two energy slots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta