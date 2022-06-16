5 most multifunctional weapons in video games

Weapons in video games tend to be pretty straightforward, being the offensive tool in the player’s arsenal to hit enemies with. And generally, as long as the weapon serves its primary function of dealing damage to foes, players are happy to be in control of it.

However, there are certain instances in a video game where a weapon can serve more than just one function. Sometimes, a weapon is designed in such a way that it enables the user to be able to apply it in other ways, in addition to it being an offensive measure.

Such multifunctional weapons are highly appreciated, as they display the dynamic capabilities of a tool as well as the ingenuity of the game designers. Whether they may have a variety of different uses outside of combat, or be used in combat in different ways, here are five video game weapons which can be employed in a number of different ways.

5 weapons in video games that offer players more options than just regular, old combat

1) Omni Tool - Mass Effect series

Shepard using the Omni Tool (Image via BioWare)

The Omni Tool appears in all Mass Effect video games as a wrist mounted holographic technical tool which can be employed in a variety of situations. In terms of offensive capabilities, it can generate a blade that can be used for a melee strike. Aside from this, the tool has many other functions as well.

One of the most common features of the Omni Tool is the ability to hack, decrypt or repair objects. While the former of the two is accomplished by the use of the tool’s computer microframe, the repair function is enabled by a mini-fabricator which is able to create small parts from common alloys found in the environment.

Aside from the above, this instrument can also scan objects, be used as a flashlight or camera, dispense medigel when wounded, or simply reduce any excess material to omni-gel. All tech-based powers are also deployed via this weapon. The Omni Tool is possibly one of the most multipurpose items in any video game.

2) Keyblade - Kingdom Hearts series

Sora with his Keyblade (Image via Square Enix & Nintendo)

One of the mainstays of the Kingdom Hearts video games are the weapons primarily used by the protagonist, most notably Sora. Shaped like a large key, with a fancy looking hilt, this weapon can deal with a number of different threats, including Heartless, Nobodies, Unversed, and Dream Eaters, despite not actually having an edge.

However, the keyblade’s primary function isn’t exactly for combat. This artifact is really intended as an actual key, which can seal or open barriers between the different worlds, which the characters visit over the course of the game. This is exactly what enables Sora and friends to visit all the different locations from Disney’s catalogue.

The keyblade, however, also has a much more vital use, which is the ability to lock a world’s keyhole, thus keeping the world’s heart shielded from any attacks by the heartless. This power of the keyblade also extends to smaller scenarios, where the wielder of the tool can lock or unlock any door or chest, simply with a tap of the blade.

3) Lightsaber - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Cal rebuilds his lightsaber (image via Respawn)

Described by Ben Kenobi as “an elegant weapon for a more civilized age,” the lightsaber is the tool of a Jedi Knight. Having made an appearance in nearly all forms of Star Wars media, this large glow stick has become iconic in popular culture, to the point where it is possible to buy it in real life.

Although unlike in the Star Wars universe, real-life lightsabers can only be used as glorified flashlights. However, the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to have picked up on this sad reality and incorporated it into its gameplay, making it just a little more authentic to use a lightsaber as a light source.

In the game, protagonist Cal Kestis can hold up the lightsaber in front of him, if the player holds the block button when not in combat. When in dark areas, this allows Cal and the player to see much better, as the lightsaber illuminates the surroundings. At least now there’s one use of the lightsaber, which is canon across both this and the Star Wars universe.

4) Threaded Cane - Bloodborne

The Hunter wields the Threaded Cane in battle (Image via FromSoftware)

While Bloodborne is packed with various transformative weapons, the Threaded Cane is possibly the one that offers the most dynamic change. While this weapon at first glance seems like a normal cane, a closer look will reveal that it is actually edged, much like a thin sword.

While in this form, it can be used as a normal longsword, as in FromSoftware’s previous games like Dark Souls. However, when the player transforms this weapon, the blade separates into small sharp segmented bits held together by a metal thread, like a notched whip. This now allows the player to execute large wide sweeping attacks, which can hit multiple opponents, sometimes even behind the player.

In its whip form, this weapon also has twice the reach than its cane form. It is also one of the only two weapons in the game that can deal two types of damage, with the cane dealing righteous damage, and the whip dealing serrated damage. This is arguably the coolest weapon in the entire video game.

5) Batmobile - Batman: Arkham Knight

The Dark Knight and his Batmobile (Image via Rocksteady)

When it was first announced that players would get to ride around using the Batmobile in Gotham City in the video game Batman: Arkham Knight, most people assumed that it would just be a mode of transport.

However, gameplay footage later revealed the Batmobile to be a much more versatile force than it was initially presumed.

While the tank-like vehicle could be used to roam around the city, and occasionally give chase to thugs in cars using the Pursuit Mode, it also featured various offensive capabilities in the Battle Mode.

Once triggered, this transformed the vehicle into a walking artillery unit, able to take on automated military firepower head on. Equipped with missile launchers that could take out a tank, as well as non-lethal projectiles to knock out thugs, the Batmobile was Batman’s greatest non-human asset in Rocksteady’s final Arkham video game.

Aside from these, the car also had a few enjoyable passive perks. When summoned, most thugs on the street would generally flee at the sight of this behemoth. This was also probably because if all hostile NPCs would receive a high voltage shock that would stun and put them out of action if they so much as even touched the car’s surface.

