5 must play video games of 2022 so far

In the last couple of years, the pandemic has made sure to hinder the development of many video games. With a lot of games being pushed back and others released with chock-full of bugs. Hence, it can safely be said that 2020 and 2021 have not been great years for video games.

With 2022 about half-way over, there have been a handful of video games already released this year that have caused some gossip. There is more to come and some highly anticipated ones are landing later this year. However, there are a few that have already been released and are worth a look.

The list below covers some of the must-play games that have come out in the last five months.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion

5 video games of 2022 that are a must play for gamers

1) Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi is a modern fixed camera 3D side-scrolling action game from the developer who is famous for their Shadow Warrior Series. This cinematic experience, taking place in feudal Japan, tells the story of Hiroki as he endeavors to fulfill his promise to his dying Master.

Using a monochromatic lens to desaturate the gameplay, this video game has gamers primarily playing in black and white, an aesthetic probably inspired by the older action adventures of Japanese origin. The gameplay is simple yet intricate, with light and heavy attacks being the main offensive capabilities with a few variations, along with blocking and some directional input.

Trek to Yomi is a love letter to fans of the old Samurai movies, allowing them to embody a story of struggle and honor, while respecting the simplicity of the artstyle of the time.

2) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Since it is May, the official Star Wars month, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga deserves a mention, owing to its fascinating gameplay. Fans of LEGO video games and the Star Wars experience will feel quite at home with this latest LEGO fun adventure game.

This game tells the entire story of the 9 movies that now comprise what is collectively known as the Skywalker saga. From episodes 1 through 9, LEGO gives the players a fun romp through their version of Star Wars, peppered with cinematically accurate moments broken up through the characteristic campy humor along with a host of playable characters.

This series has something for every Star Wars fan, new and old. Whether they enjoyed Luke’s coming of age story in the original trilogy, the downfall of Anakin in the prequels, or the complex arc of Kylo in the sequels, The Skywalker Saga has it all.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Back in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn took the video game industry by storm. With a strong female lead, interesting premise, and a very different post-apocalyptic world than what players are generally used to, this game has delivered on many levels.

Fast forward five years, and Horizon Forbidden West has managed to improve upon its predecessor. Updating the UI and adding simple quality of life adjustments and a better loot and storage system were just a few small but significant things the developers did to make it more accessible.

Forbidden West expands the lore of Horizon as well as the map of the game itself. With new diverse biomes to explore, mounts to ride around in (you can go flying on a mechanical pterodactyl) and new weapons and abilities to unlock, Forbidden West feels almost unending, in a good way.

4) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, was an expansion to the Borderlands 2 video game. It was an in-game tabletop RPG experience along the lines of a DnD campaign where Tiny Tina narrated the entire experience. Players took on the avatars of their original characters in a somewhat medieval setting with areas similar to the main game, but altered to fit the aesthetic.

Due to the commercial success of that expansion, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure became available as a separate video game. Thus, after the release of Borderlands 3, the developer, Gearbox Software, worked on a second Tiny Tina game. Released on March 25, 2022, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands steps up compared to its previous game, with a full RPG experience.

In the game, players can create their own personal characters from six different classes while mixing abilities from each other. Melee weapons are a first in this series, and in the overall Borderlands system. The game features a solo or co-op experience, with a decided story and a very immersive tabletop experience.

5) Elden Ring

This list would not be complete without Elden Ring. Despite it being a FromSoftware game, it still gets a must-play mention because it is the most accessible game in the developers’ history. Set in the world of The Lands Between, the narrative follows the player's character, the Tarnished. While Elden Ring has a complex, convoluted, and complicated story, it is not necessary for players to understand it in order to enjoy the game.

Visually, Elden Ring looks very different from other Soulsborne video games, which is almost a pleasant surprise. The in-game world is beautiful to look at, with each explorable area having a different aesthetic of its own. The soulsborne combat is back, but this time there is a tutorial for newcomers to test out their moves anytime they want (oh how the Dark Souls players of old envy this). Even more so, Elden Ring actively teaches the players important mechanics using pop ups.

Overall, Elden Ring has made many small changes to FromSoftware’s old formula to invite in new players. The open world is a good choice as it means that players stuck in a boss battle will have the option to go off, explore and then come back with a higher level. Inclusion of in-game summons (as opposed to player summons) is a handy tool. Additionally, the ability to fast travel from anywhere is a welcome addition to the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete