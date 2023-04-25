5 overpowered starter weapons in video games

In most video games, starter weapons are just essentials designed to be replaced with more powerful ones as the game progresses. However, there are some titles where the starter weapon is so strong that it remains relevant throughout the entire playthrough. These overpowered starter weapons can make the early stages of a game much easier and more fun.

In this article, we will be looking at the top five most overpowered starter weapons in video games.

Top 5 games with overpowered starter weapons

5) Doom 2016

The Combat Shotgun in Doom 2016 (Image via Bethesda)

The starter weapon in Doom 2016, the Combat Shotgun, is incredibly powerful and versatile. It has a good fire rate and a wide spread, making it effective against multiple targets. The weapon can also be upgraded with modifications like explosive shells to deal even more damage.

In addition to being a great weapon for taking down weaker enemies, the Combat Shotgun can be used to deal significant damage to tougher foes. It's a great option if you like to get up close and personal with enemies and is one of the best shotguns seen across gaming.

4) Borderlands 2

The Repeater in Borderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

The game's first gun, the Repeater, is a powerful and accurate pistol. A semi-automatic weapon that fires in three-round bursts, the weapon has a high accuracy rating, which means that it can hit targets at long distances with ease.

The Repeater can be further improved with modifications, such as scope or increased magazine size. It also has highly critical hit damage, making it great against armored enemies. Those who choose the Gunslinger class will find this weapon particularly useful, allowing them to quickly take down enemies from a distance.

3) Half-Life 2

The iconic crowbar being used to fight an alien (Image via Valve)

The crowbar from Half-Life 2 is one of the most iconic weapons in gaming. It can easily smash crates and kill zombies, head crabs, and other enemies.

It is also a very durable weapon and does not require ammunition or any attachments, making it a tool that players can always rely on. It can be used to take down the toughest enemies and is ideal for those who like to conserve ammunition.

The crowbar's ability to smash through objects makes it an essential tool for exploring the in-game world and finding all its secrets.

2) Fallout 4

The 10mm pistol in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda)

The 10mm Pistol is one of the starter weapons in Fallout 4. One of the most versatile weapons in the game, the pistol has a good rate of fire and decent accuracy. It can be modified to deal more damage by adding scopes and silencers.

One of the main advantages of the Pistol is its speed. The weapon fires quickly, allowing players to rapidly eliminate enemies without wasting ammunition.

1) Hitman

Agent 47 with a silenced Silverballer in hand (Image via IO Interactive)

The Silverballers are the starter weapons in the Hitman series and have become symbolic within the game. These are a pair of pistols that are typically equipped with a silencer, making them perfect for stealthy missions. These guns also evolved slightly throughout each game, making the progression exciting as the series went on.

These pistols can take down enemies with a single shot to the head and can be used in short- and long-range situations. They are also highly customizable, with options such as different grips, sights, and ammunition types. The sleek design of these starter weapons and their versatility has made them iconic in gaming history.

Poll : 0 votes