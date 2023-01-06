Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced First-Person Shooter (FPS) title in the hero-shooter genre. It features various heroes with specific roles in the game - Tank, Damage, and Support. Some of these constitute the meta and see a higher pick rate in the game as they are stronger than others in the class.

Every major update introduces a list of balance changes to level the playing field for the entire player base. This results in some heroes getting a few nerfs to bring down their power levels regarding abilities or how they affect others in the lobby.

Here are a few that seemingly require nerfs as Overwatch 2 makes its way through various updates in 2023.

Note: This is not a Ranked list. The choices reflect the author's opinion and can differ for everyone.

Overwatch 2 - 5 heroes that need a balance check

Various players prefer a particular set of heroes that remain in the current meta due to previous buffs. The publisher has hinted that Overwatch 2 will get a new hero with each seasonal update in 2023.

1) Ramattra

Ramattra is the first tempo tank introduced in Overwatch 2 and the latest hero to come alongside the Season 2 update. His backstory describes him as the leader of the Null Sector and commander of the entire Omnic race. He can use an extensive arsenal due to his ability to switch from Omnic to Nemesis form.

While the hero needs to measure up to his launch hype, we can expect a major nerf for his ultimate ability and damage output in his Nemesis form.

2) Orisa

Orisa is another hero from the tank category who has proven her spot on the competitive roster. Her ability kit helps the player survive on the battlefield for a long time and can become almost impossible to kill with a little team support.

The tank is capable of sustaining herself for an extended period, even when targeted by the entire enemy team. A nerf may be necessary for her “Fortify” ability as it can grant her status resistance.

3) Torbjorn

Torbjorn belongs to the damage category of heroes who specialize in inflicting damage with his trusty turret. His primary fire can also deal heavy damage but compensates with a comparatively slow fire rate.

The character is useful as players can maintain their distance from the opposing team and play their turret. A nerf to the total health point of Torbjorn’s turret might be necessary.

4) Mei

Mei is another hero in the damage category and utilizes her dominion over ice to cripple the enemy heroes. The hero’s low health point makes it easy to eliminate her from the map. However, she can become an annoyance if left unchecked in Overwatch 2.

Her primary fire can slow down and critically damage the opposing team. Mei's ability to be immune to incoming damage and regain health simultaneously makes it difficult to deal with her. A damage scaling nerf may be required to stop players from abusing her ability kit.

5) Bastion

Bastion features last, primarily due to his ability to inflict an absurd amount of damage on his assault configuration. The hero is also part of the damage category and has been deemed a tank killer who can annihilate even the largest health pool carriers.

Introducing changes to the cooldown of this ability and Bastion's time in assault configuration would be prudent.

This concludes the list of five heroes that need a nerf in Overwatch 2 in 2023.

