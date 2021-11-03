5 players with better short passing than Robert Lewandowski in FIFA 22

Robert Lewandowski has the best short-passing (85) ratings among strikers in FIFA 22. The 92-rated striker is a proficient goalscorer and the highest-rated player in his position in the game.

In addition to goalscoring abilities, Lewandowski has innate positioning (95) skills that allow him to score with both feet and head. What makes the Polish striker a complete forward is his ability to help his teammates engage in attack with the help of short passes and "one-two" pass progressions.

The best short-passers in FIFA 22 emerge from central midfield. This article dives into five players with better short-passing attributes than Robert Lewandowski in FIFA 22.

These players ace FIFA 22's short-passing ratings

5) Luis Alberto (CAM)

Club: Latium (Lazio)

Short Passing: 92

OVR: 84

Luis Alberto is a Spanish midfielder who represents Lazio in Serie A. Although noticeably slow, the 29-year-old is a prolific passer among the top midfielders in FIFA 22. Alberto is also an excellent long-passer (90) while maintaining good dribbling (86), vision (87) and ball control (91).

4) Jorginho (CM)

Club: Chelsea

Short Passing: 92

OVR: 85

The Italian maestro pairs up with N'Golo Kante to form one of the best midfield duos in FIFA 22. Jorginho has good passing skills, with similar ratings in long (90) and short passing. The player is a solid presence in midfield, with the vision (88) and ball control (87) to create opportunities for his team.

3) Daniel Parejo Munoz (CM)

Club: Villareal

Short Passing: 92

OVR: 86

The midfielder's ratings in FIFA 22 follow a successful season, earning the Europa League title in his first season with Villareal. At 31 years, Parejo has a diminishing pace (50). While passing (90) is his best attribute, Parejo also has adequate ball control (86) and dribbling (82) and can net long-shots (88) from midfield.

2) Toni Kroos (CM)

Club: Real Madrid

Short Passing: 93

OVR: 88

Toni Kroos has been regarded as a passing machine since his early days at Bayern Munich. The German's impressive vision (90) aids his with extraordinary passing (91) skills. Kroos offers support while defending (71) and has the shot power (89) and long-range (86) shooting ability to score from midfield in FIFA 22.

1) Kevin De Bruyne (CM)

De Bruyne has a 5-star weak-foot rating (Image via Twitter/ @Leroyology)

Club: Manchester CIty

Short Passing: 94

OVR: 91

De Bruyne is the highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 22 and one of the best players in the sport. The Belgian's attributes in the game are nothing less than spectacular, with 94-vision, 91-ball control and 88-dribbling to aid him in midfield. The player's shot power (91) and positioning (88) make him an attacking threat as well.

