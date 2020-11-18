5 most popular custom game modes in Among Us 

Among Us is a very simple social deduction game, where around four to 10 players are dropped onto an alien spaceship, and each player has a designated private role as a Crewmate or as an Impostor. The crewmates' aim is to complete all the tasks and detect the impostor, whereas the sole objective of the impostor is to kill the entire crew and win the game.

However, the same old classic style of gameplay won't be exciting forever. Keeping that in mind, Among Us fans took to the internet and created some very popular and exciting game modes by tweaking the basic rules and settings of Among Us.

This article lists some of the best custom game modes in Among Us created by players over the internet.

Among Us: 5 most popular custom game modes

Note: All the modes listed in this article are to be played with friends, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

1. Hide and Seek mode

Image via FilmDaily

The Hide and Seek mode is one of the most popular game modes right now. It is the rules and format of the Hide and Seek mode that make Among Us much more intriguing and exciting to play.

The impostor shall give a countdown at the very beginning declaring him/herself as the impostor. After finishing the countdown, he/she shall start hunting the crewmates to kill them before they complete all their tasks.

2. Dead by Daylight mode

Image via FilmDaily

Similar to the Hide and Seek mode, the Dead by daylight mode requires some necessary tweaks and is also very popular among fans. Click here to know more about the rules, format, and settings of the mode.

It was inspired by the original video game Dead by Daylight, and the creators have done a pretty good job in crafting the terror of the game in Among Us. Playing in the dark makes this mode a lot more difficult and terrifying, giving players an adrenaline rush throughout the game.

3. Frantic mode

Image via FilmDaily

As the name suggests, the Frantic mode is the most suitable for creating panic and chaos in Among Us. The killer's terror will always haunt the crewmates as they see dead bodies lying around, which can't be reported. Players have to pave their way through the dark to complete the missions and win the game.

4. Murder, She Wrote mode

Image via FilmDaily

Murder, She Wrote mode is one of the most interesting and challenging modes in Among Us. In this mode, only the person who reported the dead body could answer the questions. Players can ask as many questions as they like, but only the person who reported the dead body can solely respond to those questions.

Playing with friends together makes this mode much more fun to play.

5. Small Talk mode

Image via FilmDaily

The Small Talk modeis also quite popular among netizens and is ideal for players who don't like to converse much. At the discussion rounds, each player has only five words to speak in this mode of Among Us. It helps build up the agitation for speaking out the truth, which is why players have to be very careful with their choice of words, as they won't have much to spare.