5 PSG players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

Paris Saint-Germain are represented by a star-studded roster in FIFA 22. Kylian Mbappe features on the cover of FIFA 22, in addition to being the most potent forward in the game.

PSG achieved the remarkable feat of signing one of the world's best players on a free transfer. Georginio Wijnaldum (83), Sergio Ramos (88) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) join Lionel Messi (93) as the club's summer-signings.

The club's efforts in the transfer window have definitely paid off. PSG are ranked the best team in FIFA 22 in terms of the aggregate of their attack, midfield and defense ratings. Listed below are 5 PSG players that FIFA 22 players should attempt to acquire in Career Mode.

Five best players that Career Mode managers should sign from PSG in FIFA 22

5) Presnel Kimpembe (CB)

Value: $53,500,000

Wage: $105,000

Ratings: 83 OVR - 87 POT

Kimpembe climbed the ranks of PSG's academy to reach the senior team in 2014. He's at risk of losing his starting position at the club and will agree to a move away from PSG in Career Mode. In FIFA 22, Kimpembe has a great blend of physicality (86) and defending (83), with good scope for development.

4) Achraf Hakimi (RB)

Value: $86,500,000

Wage: $115,000

Ratings: 85 OVR - 89 POT

Hakimi joined PSG in 2021 after enjoying a title-winning season at Inter Milan. The player recently signed with the club and can hence only be acquired in the winter transfer window at the earliest. Hakimi's astounding pace (95) makes him the fastest right-back available in FIFA 22.

3) Marquinhos (CB)

Value: $106,500,000

Wage: $160,000

Ratings: 87 OVR - 90 POT

Marquinhos has the potential to reach 90 OVR, and can provide the team with exceptional support with his defensive qualities (89). His style of play involves producing long balls into the attacking half, while occasionally being on the receiving end to convert headers effortlessly using his 88-heading accuracy.

2) Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK)

Value: $141,000,000

Wage: $129,999

Ratings: 89 OVR- 93 OVR

Although Donnarumma signed with PSG for free, they aren't willing to let him go easily. Career Mode managers will have to wait until December with at least $200 million before approaching the player. His potential enables him to surpass any goalkeeper in FIFA 22, making him one of the most desired players from PSG.

1) Kylian Mbappe (ST)

Value: $228,500,000

Wage: $270,000

Ratings: 91 OVR - 95 POT

Kylian Mbappe shares his ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22. The 22 year old has some of the best attribute ratings in the game, with his pace (97), agility (92), dribbling (93) and finishing (93). Despite his contract expiring after a year in Career Mode, players will find it difficult to sign Mbappe for free.

