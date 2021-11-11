5 Real Madrid players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

Karim Benzema (89) leads Real Madrid's roster in FIFA 22 as their highest-rated player. Los Blancos are in the restructuring phase of their squad as the club tries to acquire ideal replacements for all their top players patiently.

Eduardo Camavinga (78) signs on as an eventual replacement for Casemiro (89). David Alaba (84) attempts to fill the void in Real Madrid's back-line created by the departures of Sergio Ramos (88) and Raphael Varane (86).

Real Madrid is a club that owes its success to the experienced members of the squad. With several young talent budding within the club's academy and senior team, players have the freedom to reassemble the team's roster.

Listed below are the 5 players that Career Mode managers can afford to sell in order to procure talented youngsters with great potential.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: 5 players Real Madrid managers should consider selling in the first season

5) Mariano (ST)

Mariano has the injury-prone trait on Career Mode (Image via FIFA)

Value: $7,000,000

OVR: 75

Mariano fits in the Real Madrid squad as the 3rd choice striker, behind Benzema (89) and Jovic (79). The 27-year-old has dormant potential and won't increase in value either. He also has a high-wage structure that drains the club's finances.

Players can use the money obtained to purchase suitable alternatives in other positions.

4) Nacho Fernandez (CB)

Nacho has high wages in Career Mode (Image via FIFA)

Value: $21,000,000

OVR: 81

Real Madrid aim to rebuild its defense with David Alaba and Eder Militao. Ideally, instead of Nacho, the club should have a young player on the bench who can play as a substitute when required until he starts attaining his starting potential.

Nacho fetches a good transfer amount if sold before his ratings start dropping on FIFA 22.

3) Gareth Bale (RM)

Bale, keeping up with his history, has an injury-prone trait in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via FIFA)

Value: $30,000,000

OVR: 82

Gareth Bale is struggling to find a spot in Real Madrid's lineup, with Asensio (83), Rodrygo (79), and Vasquez (81) being favored ahead of him in the right-wing role. Bale generates over $30m in transfer fees if sold in the initial transfer window.

With his contract expiring in a year, the best option is to transfer him out to a suitable club in FIFA 22.

2) Dani Carvajal (RB)

Carvajal has already gained his best potential in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA)

Value: $56,000,000

OVR: 85

The 29-year-old witnesses a -1 drop in ratings from FIFA 21. Carvajal has great stats in dribbling, physicality, defending, and passing. However, the player's stats keep dropping throughout the season.

FIFA 22 players have Reece James (81), Nordi Mukiele (81), Joao Cancelo (86), and Achraf Hakimi (85) as ideal candidates for replacement.

1) Luka Modric (CM)

Modric has very high wage demands in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via FIFA)

Value: $37,500,000

OVR: 87

Luka Modric has celebrated countless trophies with the club over his illustrious career. However, he has a dying contract, which Career Mode managers shouldn't consider renewing. The 35-year-old nears retirement in FIFA 22.

Real Madrid have to sign the best midfield prospects to replace Modric. Phil Foden (84), Pedri (81), and Ryan Gravenberch (78) are ideal replacements.

