5 rookie mistakes you are making in Fortnite Season 6 that can be easily avoided

Fortnite Season 6 came with so many changes that its been hard to keep up, and it might be difficult for some players to navigate matches.

There are several fundamental ways that many players, not just new ones, cause themselves trouble. Many might disagree since they prefer the old way of Fortnite, but this is the way things are now.

These strategies will help players gain an edge over all their competition. On the surface, it seems simple, but in reality, there are so few players who do this.

The following are five rookie mistakes that are costing players many Victory Royales.

5 of the biggest rookie mistakes to make in Fortnite Season 6

# 5 - Not utilizing NPCs

Players can use Gold Bars to hire NPCs and get more materials and information. It is unclear why players don't hire bodyguards, buy weapons, or upgrade weapons more often in Fortnite Season 6.

In Season 5, many players tried to hoard their gold bars, only to lose it all in the new season. The loss of Gold Bars should be a lesson for Fortnite Season 6 players, which even added the ability to buy crafting materials. If players aren't making use of these Gold Bars, they're acting like newbies.

#4 - Not keeping Cuddlefish handy

Cuddlefish usage seems unfair, but they have the ability to kill players who are hiding behind walls or boxes. Two Cuddlefish can result in instant death for an enemy player as well as damage to their teammates. Below is a video on how to win a victory royale using just fish.

A stack of six could mean the difference between second place and victory royale.

#3 - Not utilizing Animals

Several animals that can be hunted and tamed now appear on the map, reflecting the "Primal" theme of Fortnite Season 6. The new animals uniquely affect gameplay. Boars attack players who are too close to them, wolves run in packs, chickens can be makeshift balloons, frogs jump, wolves run by themselves and hunt in packs.

A new addition to Fortnite is Raptors, and they are incredibly deadly. The best way to survive and become number one on the map is by utilizing animals.

#2 - Not utilizing the new weapons

New weapons are widely regarded as the thing people most hate about his season. The unfair and possibly broken Mythic Primal Shotgun is to blame for many rage quits. Players are tired of how much Fortnite wants to change.

In Fortnite Season 6, the bows are excellent for catching enemies off guard. The shotguns and the new SMG-type weapons are also very useful. Players should embrace these changes instead of ignoring them in order to have an arsenal that most resembles Season 5.

#1 - Not crafting

Although crafting isn't as popular as Fortnite developers hoped, it's become a big part of Fortnite Season 6. Several players shun any activity that involves crafting, gathering, or anything else like that. However, avoiding such activities can make the game much more complicated and is the wrong way to play Fortnite Season 6.

A few extra bones and meat for a new weapon can save lives, and upgrading a bow is extremely rewarding. Crafting is a skill that should be mastered because there are no good reasons to avoid it.

