5 rumored games that were left out at Ubisoft Forward 2022

This year’s Ubisoft Forward 2022 turned out to be an overwhelming event as a string of Assassin’s Creed titles were revealed. This included a sneak peek at the upcoming title Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be launched in the first half of 2023.

Along with this, an update on Assassin’s Creed Infinity was set to be released, alongside exclusive reveals about two more upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles - Assassin’s Creed Japan and Codenamed Hexe.

Beyond Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft also revealed a couple of upcoming future updates about Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, in addition to announcements of two other titles - Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland and Tom Clancy’s The Resurgence which will be available exclusively on mobile devices.

Furthermore, announcements regarding the release of the next Mario+ Rabbids adventure were also made, along with a few other standalone titles such as TrackMania and Just Dance, among many others. Despite such a packed show, several long-awaited titles were left out at the showcase event.

5 highly anticipated games that did not find any mention in Ubisoft Forward 2022

1) Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake

Fans deserves a remake of the Assassin's Creed 1 but it is not coming anytime soon (Image via Ubisoft)

A couple of nights ago, Ubisoft celebrated its 15th anniversary in quite the style by revealing three upcoming Assassin's Creed titles for the foreseeable future.

Rumors regarding the franchise going back to its stealth-based action-adventure route culminated in the belief that a remake version of the adventures of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad was on the cards.

Rebs Gaming @Mr_Rebs_

#AssassinsCreed Two Ubisoft employees have denied the Assassins Creed 1 remake rumors. Two Ubisoft employees have denied the Assassins Creed 1 remake rumors.#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/8IksWPuwSr

However, that is not to be the case as Senior Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté confirmed post-show that the remake of Assassin’s Creed 1 is currently not under development.

2) Crew 3

Released in 2018, Crew 2 is a massive open-world racing title that encompasses bite-sized versions of six districts in the United States. Crew 2 is perhaps the only game that can come close to Forza Horizon 4 and onwards in terms of accurate driving mechanics and open-world engagement.

To the delight of racing game fanatics, developers released the first-ever screenshots of Crew 3’s development process back in September 2021.

This generated a lot of buzz around the gaming circles back then. Unfortunately, like the Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake, Crew 3 is yet another highly anticipated open-world title that didn’t find any mention at Ubisoft's main event.

3) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Initially announced in June 2021 at one of last year’s Ubisoft showcase events, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is yet another highly anticipated open-world adventure title that got notoriously ignored at Ubisoft Forward 2022.

However, fans of the Avatar franchise can brace themselves for heavy impact news as at yesterday’s recently concluded D23 Expo, they revealed fresh trailers for not only Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but also another Avatar game, Avatar: Reckoning. The teaser trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora showcased some of the never-before-seen parts of the planet.

Although at the moment, Ubisoft is more focused on the development of Tom Clancy’s upcoming titles and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, expect Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora by the end of 2023 or by the beginning of 2024.

4) Beyond Good and Evil 2

Released in 2003, Beyond Good and Evil is a spectacular third-person adventure game that was ahead of its time in terms of gameplay. Although the title offers a terrific sci-fi setting amidst wonderfully written characters, the game was a commercial failure due to poor marketing tactics and other competitors taking the limelight.

Despite its colossal failure, developers went ahead with a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is a game that has been under development for an incredibly long time now.

There were rumors back in 2016 that Ubisoft had finally started with the development process. Yet another Ubisoft showcase event has gone by, and there’s still no mention of Beyond Good and Evil 2. According to the latest reports, the title is still in its early stages of development.

5) Tom Clancy's New Ghost Recon

Despite being one of the longest-running series, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon's popularity has waned considerably over time. In its last installment, Ghost Recon Breakpoint did not quite hit the mark due to a lack of variety in the open-world structure.

A few months ago in April, rumors regarding the 17th installment of the Ghost Recon series were making the rounds. The new game, rumored to be codenamed “Project Over”, didn’t find any mention at all at the recent showcase event.

