5 scariest moments in horror games

Horror games are well known for their captivating narratives, gameplay, characters, and grotesque creatures. Horror video games offer intriguing experiences thanks to all of these features. In horror games, fear is the most crucial element.

The game is more engaging, and the players remember it for a long time because of fear. To feel connected to the characters and narratives, players of horror games now want stories with more interesting plots.

Each horror game has a unique style that distinguishes it from the competition. Jump scares are popular in horror games because they provide truly memorable experiences that gamers will cherish. Terrifying video game sequences are among the most memorable horror experiences. Being the one who must deal with these terrifying situations has always enhanced horror gaming.

These scary moments in horror games stick with players

5) Outlast

Outlast is filled with many terrible moments, but among the most memorable is the game's opening sequence. Players realize they are unaware of the nightmares ahead since the hospital is pitch-black and nobody is nearby. The only visual tool a player has is a camera. The gloomy ambiance is created for the upcoming event.

Chris Walker is a dangerous force to deal with his bulky build, frightening face, and obsessive drive to rip people's heads off. The players' initial encounters with this enormous creature are heart-pounding. The first time Miles had to escape from Chris in the control room, the bad guy nearly caught him staring into the closed locker.

4) Dead Space

The addition of scary components makes the entire survival process, which is already a terrifying, risky undertaking, even more difficult. This is something that Dead Space makes use of. A plasma cutter in hand is insufficient to make one feel secure when facing terrifying Necromorphs.

The protagonist of Dead Space is compelled to watch hopelessly through a glass panel as a ferocious necromorph murders the remaining members of the team in one of the game's opening cutscenes. After this cutscene, the character then runs through a hallway to get into an elevator. It increases the amount of tension.

Each class of Necromorph requires a different approach. Additionally, there are horrifically altered undead babies that run around the floors and walls while producing organic projectile-launching tentacles from their back sides. The most amazing and truly horrifying boss monsters ever depicted in the survival horror genre are encountered by Isaac at numerous pivotal points in the narrative.

3) Resident Evil 7

The entire gameplay of Resident Evil 7 has a spooky vibe to it. Even in the corner of a wall, the level's masterfully crafted design evokes a sense of horror. For fans of horror games, the Baker family's involvement in the game still sends shivers down their spines.

As the series' first game to offer players a first-person perspective, Resident Evil 7 was hailed as a comeback to its horror-based beginnings. The aggressive Baker family was recognized as the game's centerpiece.

Players encounter frightening hurdles as soon as they set foot on the Baker's premises. Players observe the family consuming filthy and rotten food while seated at their dinner table. This was when the players' anxiety levels increased. It was uncomfortable and downright terrifying to be in the same room with the retarded infected groups when they were shouting at Ethan.

2) Blair Witch

With smash hits like Layers of Fear and Observer, Bloober Team has solidified itself as a significant studio in the horror gaming industry. Bloober Team released Blair Witch, a horror game adaption of the found footage scary film series about humans getting trapped in the Black Hills Forest and being terrorized by paranormal creatures.

Ellis Lynch and his dog Bullet participate in a search effort to find a youngster who has vanished in the Black Hills Forest. Lynch and Bullet are abandoned in the forest in classic Blair Witch style, whereby they quickly encounter a slew of terrifying objects and creatures.

The woods in this horror game are intentionally laid out so players would end up traveling in loops. This gives the adventure a certain air of terror and isolation.

While stumbling through the Black Hills Forest in Blair Witch, players must avoid bizarre monsters that can instantly kill them. The player's sensation of fear was heightened throughout the entire game by the forest.

1) P.T

While many have regarded Hideo Kojima's distinctive storytelling approach to be too unusual, his games are noted for their sophisticated gameplay, dedication to detail, and theatrical cutscenes.

Hideo Kojima is one of the most well-known figures in the gaming industry. However, Kojima has created several noteworthy works throughout his incredible career, including P.T.

The setting of the game, a house with vast hallways that loop and endlessly reassemble themselves, makes it feel rather cramped. Players take on the first-person viewpoint and go through various puzzles while encountering paranormal activities. P.T. manages to frighten players with the help of Lisa, a ghost that follows the player, and the jump-scares she causes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen