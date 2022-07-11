5 streamers who said things on stream they later regretted

It is very common for Twitch streamers to say something on a livestream that they didn't mean to say and later regretted. It practically is a result of how they have to go on stream and are expected to speak unscripted for hours on end.

This list looks at five times Twitch stars said something that they ended up wishing they could've taken back.

Streamers who would unsay some things if they could

1) Destiny repeatedly used offensive language, eventually receiving a permanent ban

Political streamer and YouTuber Steven "Destiny" would frequently play games on his stream, primarily League of Legends and Starcraft II. When he wasn't playing games, he would discuss controversial political topics, often inviting guests onto his stream to debate him. He found himself in hot water on numerous occasions for his usage of racist and homophobic slurs.

In March 2022, he chimed in on the public debate surrounding transgender women competing in athletic events against cis-gendered women, arguing that they should not be allowed to participate because they would dominate every sport. Afterward, he received a permanent ban on Twitch for promoting discrimination on his stream. While Twitch didn't tell Destiny what he specifically said to get banned, he guessed that it was his take on trans women in sports.

2) Ninja said the N-word while singing along to rap lyrics

Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" has had multiple controversies during his career. Aside from his stance against having female streamers on his stream, or his involvement in the Pokimane vs. JiDion controversy, Ninja has found himself in trouble for saying the N-word on his stream on multiple occasions.

While some instances involved viewers in his chat baiting or tricking him into accidentally saying it, the most noteworthy instance came when he tried to sing along to the lyrics of rapper Logic's hit song 44 More. Ninja claimed that it was a misunderstanding, saying that it was an unfortunate case of getting tongue-tied. It is worth noting that the N-word isn't in the song's lyrics, giving credibility to his explanation. Nonetheless, he apologized for the incident.

3) PewDiePie called another player the N-word while playing PUBG

Perhaps the most infamous usage of the N-Word by a streamer, Felix "PewDiePie" used the N-word during a heated moment while streaming the battle royale game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds on his stream. What was striking about this instance was that there was no ambiguity as to what he was trying to say, using the slur in a particularly offensive context.

PewDiePie boasts the highest subscriber count for an individual on YouTube at 111 million, so the incident led to mainstream media coverage, labeling him a racist and a bigot. Although he remains a successful figure on the internet, he hasn't been able to completely erase the stain on his image.

4) Sanchovies made a bomb threat against his ISP, received a month-long ban

League of Legends streamer Sanchovies had repeatedly experienced internet issues during his stream, leading to a running joke that he would bomb the headquarters of his internet service provider out of frustration. Twitch eventually caught wind of this, hitting the Canadian streamer with an indefinite ban.

After initially stating that he didn't care about the ban, he apologized in a TwitLonger once he realized that the ban would last longer than a few days. He was unbanned a week later, only to be inexplicably banned again in a few hours. While likely a mistake on Twitch's part, he remained banned for 23 days or a month in total.

5) xQc made a homophobic rant against another OWL player

Although Felix "xQc" was active on Twitch during his time as a professional player in The Overwatch League, his content was not nearly as big as it is today. Many fans of the variety streamer may not remember that he went on a homophobic rant on a stream after his Dallas Fuel lost a game in the OWL.

To make matters worse, the player he was targeting was openly homosexual. The OWL responded by handing xQc a fine and a four-game suspension for his actions. Although he's been involved in numerous controversies during his time as a pro player and streamer, he has made recent statements that he does not condone homophobia.

