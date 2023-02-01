5 strongest cards in Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia All Will Be One expansion

Magic: The Gathering's next expansion, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, might be the most potent expansion since Throne of Eldraine. There are so many powerful cards that it's tough to pair them down to just five cards. But I'm giving it a shot. So many cards almost made a list, like Ovika and Enigma Goliath.

That card could be the new version of The Locust God, which lets players create swarms of creatures. I also wanted to highlight Drivnod and Carnage Dominus for sacrifice/aristocrat decks. The ability to get extra triggers of sacrifice/death abilities can be game-changing in Magic: The Gathering.

My feelings on these cards could also change after the meta shifts over the next month, so I will probably revisit the best cards later. But, as the pre-release events for Magic: The Gathering's next expansion will begin soon, here is what I think could be the strongest options for individual cards.

Which are the strongest cards at Phyrexia: All Will Be One's launch in Magic: The Gathering

5) Vraska, Betrayal's Sting

Vraska, Betrayal's Sting in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Amy the Amazonian @coL_Amazonian Vraska, Betrayal's Sting is a gorgeous mutilation of Vraska, the Unseen.



Lukka, Bound to Ruin and his bonded Phyrexian beast mocks Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast and his bonded Patagia Tiger



We haven't seen Jace yet, but I suspect the theme will hold.

2/2 Vraska, Betrayal's Sting is a gorgeous mutilation of Vraska, the Unseen.Lukka, Bound to Ruin and his bonded Phyrexian beast mocks Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast and his bonded Patagia TigerWe haven't seen Jace yet, but I suspect the theme will hold.2/2 https://t.co/RT2m7KuRcu

Vraska's -9 ability is overpowered enough on its own in Magic: The Gathering. She's a costly card, but can you get her into play and pop her ultimate ability? That's the end of the game before the other player knows it. If an opponent has fewer than 9 poison counters, they receive a number equal to the difference.

You can also proliferate her, and spam her -2 ability, to turn a creature into a Treasure Artifact. Is your opponent putting into play some ridiculous creature like Tyrannax? Suddenly, it stops being a creature and starts being a treasure token. She will see play in the coming Magic: The Gathering meta.

4) Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus

Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Ominous Cloud @OminousCloud1 Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus is very chunky and very threathening. Pretty close to having an Overrun in the CZ, the biggest problem is the prohibitive cost, but it has an immediate impact the turn it comes in, and tou are probably filling your deck with the biggest potatoes.



18/36 Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus is very chunky and very threathening. Pretty close to having an Overrun in the CZ, the biggest problem is the prohibitive cost, but it has an immediate impact the turn it comes in, and tou are probably filling your deck with the biggest potatoes.18/36 https://t.co/7esu9o7Vsv

If I had to pick a "Dominus" card, it would have to be Zopandrel in Green. Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion features "Dominus" cards, one in each color. They are essentially gods and can all become indestructible. This one is a 4/6 with Reach and has perhaps the most wildly powerful passive ability out of the group.

At the beginning of every combat, double the power and toughness of each creature you control until the end of the turn. This is unique because it also triggers your opponent's turn! Getting this in play almost assures that your next attack will be a game-ender, especially in a mono-green stompy.

3) Phyrexian Vindicator

Phyrexian Vindicator in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

AliEldrazi @AliEldrazi This white obliterator seems really good. I remember Dawn Elemental being great and Phyrexian Vindicator is just way, way better. This white obliterator seems really good. I remember Dawn Elemental being great and Phyrexian Vindicator is just way, way better. https://t.co/wWuUx6CPVw

Ahh, a new version of Stuffy Doll! Some players might overlook Phyrexian Vindicator since it costs 5 white mana. But also consider this: Dual Lands/Tri-Lands. White Mana will not be scarce. A 5/5 for 4 mana with Flying can also prevent damage to itself.

Any damage dealt to this creature gets prevented. When that damage is prevented, you do so to any other target instead. There have been several combos like this in the past, where you one-shot a player, thanks to cards. For example, you could use Star of Extinction in Eternal Formats to deal 20 damage and, thus, end games immediately.

Phyrexian Vindicator will be a big deal once we learn how to break it in Magic: The Gathering's Standard meta.

2) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Amy the Amazonian @coL_Amazonian Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is Panhar-mom-icon.



GIMME THE DOUBLE DOUBLE Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is Panhar-mom-icon.GIMME THE DOUBLE DOUBLE https://t.co/0JQRlvpb9Z

Naturally, Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines, is on this list. A 5-cost legendary, it's the latest iteration of Elesh Norn. She's a 4/7, and anytime a permanent would trigger an ETB (Enters the Battlefield) effect for you, trigger it a second time. She also stops your opponent from getting any ETB effects, slowing down quite a few decks.

She's incredibly sturdy as a character and can completely halt powerful effects that all of your opponent's permanents might trigger. It combines the Torpor Orb with Panharmonicon in one helpful card. However, it helps our opponents too. They don't have to worry about ETB triggers for their special lands. Even with that aside, this is a powerful card for upcoming Magic: The Gathering decks.

1) Nissa, Ascended Animist

Nissa, Ascended Animist in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

If you're looking to close out games, you will want to use Nissa, Ascended Animist. You could easily combine it with Zopandrel and Hunger Dominus to ensure your opponents take as much damage as humanly possible. It's very much a mid-range combo, but it's going to deliver game-winning power, that's for sure.

Her -7 gives creatures you control +1/+1 for each Forest you control and Trample until the end of the turn. Then, the pre-combat phase triggers, and you double their current stats.

They have Trample, so you will devastate your opponent even if you only have a few creatures. The more mana ramp you use, the better it will be. It sounds like Mono-Green Stompy might be one of the most potent decks to run again.

It's unclear what the power cards will be, but these are my predictions. Of course, there's also the new Jace and the powerful All Will Be One enchantment. I think that's going to be better in Eternal formats.

Fans won't have to wait long, though. Pre-release events begin on February 3, and the entire expansion launches on February 10, 2023.

