5 strongest Peter Parker abilities in Spider-Man 2, ranked

The two playable protagonists in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 form one of the standout features of the title. As you take on the game's missions, you can freely switch between the two heroes, namely Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Each of these characters has their own unique set of skills and abilities, along with a shared skill system. These abilities are your primary keys to success in Spider-Man 2.

You can earn at least one skill point each time you level up, which can be allocated in one of the three skill trees. If you're looking to focus on using Peter Parker early in the game, you might want to invest your skill points in his skill tree. We've rounded up his best abilities in the game.

Ranking Peter Parker's best skills in Spider-Man 2

5) Surge: Ready to Glow

Surge: Ready to Glow ability (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Abilities are fully recharged when a full Surge bar is used.

As Peter Parker, your abilities are your lifeline on the battlefield. Hence, anything that would allow you to access your skills as much as possible will be useful to you. Surge: Ready to Glow refunds cooldown every time your Symbiote Surge ends, making it a powerful ability players should acquire early on.

While it's already a solid reset skill on its own, it's still best paired with other Surge abilities. It also works perfectly with Ultimate Assist from the Shared skill tree, an ability that increases the rate of gain of Symbiote Surge. With these in your arsenal, Peter Parker becomes an assault machine against his enemies.

4) Symbiote Yank: Empowered

Symbiote Yank Empowered (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Ignore the limit on the number of enemies pulled by the Symbiote Yank

A lot of battles in Spider-Man 2 would pit you against hordes of enemies, making it important to grab skills that would allow you to tackle them all at once. While Symbiote Yank is already a great AoE skill on its own, its empowered version makes it a lot more powerful.

The regular skill allows you to grab and pull several enemies toward you. However, Symbiote Yank: Empowered ignores the limit on the number of enemies that you can pull with this skill, which means you can easily clear hordes of foes during battle. With a single cast, you can sweep entire arenas instantly.

3) Spider Shock: Overload

Spider Shock in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Spider Shock now sends out an overloaded power surge that chains additional enemies

Spider-Man 2 does not offer many ranged attacks, and Spider Shock: Overload is one of your best bets for that. The regular version of this ability allows Peter Parker to send out electrified web lines to shock enemies, leaving them vulnerable. With the overload version, you can send out a more powerful surge to your enemies, affecting more enemies in an area.

It's an extremely versatile skill that can be used in different situations. Spider Shock: Overload packs a punch, regardless of whether you want to leave your enemies vulnerable for an upcoming power attack or if you want to buy some time while waiting for cooldowns.

2) Symbiote Strike: Extended

Effect: Extend the distance traveled and greatly increase the number of enemies that can be grabbed and launched into the air.

Launching Peter Parker in the face of his enemies is one of the coolest abilities you can have in Spider-Man 2. This is made possible by Symbiote Strike, where you can grab multiple enemies and then send them flying in the air. You can only throw several enemies, though, so it isn't ideal when tackling large groups of enemies.

Thanks to Symbiote Strike: Extended, the number of enemies you can grab in one go increases significantly. It's definitely a much-needed upgrade in Peter Parker's skill tree.

1) Surge: Power Strike

Effect: Abilities recharge in half the time while in Surge mode.

As mentioned, anything that would allow you to access Peter Parker's skills quickly is extremely useful in Spider-Man 2 combats. Surge: Power Strike provides you with an added advantage by allowing your abilities to recharge in half the time when in Surge mode.

For maximum effect, you can pair this with other abilities like Ultimate Assist and Surge: Ready to Glow.