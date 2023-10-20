Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here, and fans are ecstatic to witness their favorite Marvel characters in a fun, action-filled game. The title boasts several new features, including the ability to swap between two playable protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. However, it seems Insomniac Games also added some twists to the game's villains.

The iconic webhead has faced numerous enemies in the past, with some of them appearing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The trailers have revealed some of these characters. However, some of Spider-Man's most iconic villains are visibly missing from the game.

Where is Green Goblin in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Miles Morales and Peter Parker in the new Spider-Man game (Image via Insomniac Games)

Each hero in the Marvel Universe has its own archnemesis. For Spider-Man, that character is Green Goblin. However, it's unusual that Insomniac Games has yet to include the villain in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Instead, what we have in the game is Norman Osborn, who has made several appearances in an unexpected role.

In the Marvel lore, Norman Osborn is known to be the son of a wealthy businessman who later on becomes thirsty for immense power. He then exposes himself to a mixture that greatly increases his strength and intelligence. This would lead to him transforming into what we know as the powerful Green Goblin.

Norman Osborn is the New York City mayor in the game(Image via Insomniac Games)

Norman Osborn in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 plays the role of an antagonist, although not the kind that we would expect from Green Goblin. Like the first installment of the series, he was portrayed as the mayor of New York City who is grieving the recent death of his wife and his son's illness.

Although Norman didn't quite transform into Green Goblin in the game, the ending hints that it would come soon, most likely in the next installment.

Toward the end of the storyline, Norman orders his technician to bring out the G-Serum, which is the Insomniac Universe version of the Oz formula. The New York City mayor insists this chemical is for his terminally ill son, although, of course, fans think otherwise.

The Oz formula is the compound that allowed for the Green Goblin transformation. This may be a possible hint that we are going to see Green Goblin soon, most probably in Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

Other villains in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The iconic Sandman is back in the newest Spider-Man game (Image via Insomniac Games)

Although Spider-Man's arch-nemesis isn't in Insomniac Games' latest release, the game still features a solid villain lineup. These villains have been revealed in the trailers:

Kraven the Hunter

Venom

Sandman

Lizard

Grizzly

Mr. Negative

Spider-Man 2 was released on October 20 and is currently live on PS5.