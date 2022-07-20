5 strongest SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone hold a special place in many players’ hearts. They tend to have higher rates of fire, often faster than assault rifles, but also have a shorter range. Typically, for close-range combat, having an SMG is ideal.

With Season 4 on the books for a couple of weeks, users have had time to get reacquainted with the latest buffs/nerfs. That means the strongest SMGs from last season may have been bumped up a tier or have gone down in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Five SMGs to use constantly in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone

5) Sten

The Sten continues, season after season, to be an exceptional SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone. It certainly didn’t start like that, despite how long Caldera has been around.

However, with a few tweaks here and there, the Sten is in a fantastic place, even into Season 4. What makes it a monster is its performance over close-range and mid-range combats, though it tends to favor the former more.

With the right loadout, gamers can altogether bypass its low-capacity magazine.

4) Marco-5

The Marco-5 is one of the latest SMGs released in Call of Duty: Warzone, causing quite the stir. For starters, players can dual-wield them, which is unique and takes advantage of their incredible rate of fire.

The Marco-5 is equally strong with mobility and damage, even with one. Its rate of fire is so quick and aiming down the sight so smooth that the gun is deadly in close-range combat.

If users like running the Overkill perk, the Marco-5 is the companion.

3) The Owen

The Owen has an interesting history in Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite getting hit with the nerf-bat a few times, it continues its reign of terror as one of, if not the fastest, killing SMGs. Of course, the right loadout is required to compensate for its weaknesses.

With a combination of high mobility and rate of fire, The Owen is phenomenal in close-range firefights, making Fortune’s Keep one of the best places to use it in Call of Duty: Warzone.

2) Welgun

If better control over an SMG is more of a concern, the Welgun is the SMG to choose in Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition to better handling, it provides great mobility and a high fire rate.

The Welgun’s damage and accuracy aren’t as strong, but the right loadout can fix that.

To best use it, gamers must focus on increasing the rate of fire and damage. It already has excellent control, though better mobility wouldn’t hurt either.

If they keep the firefights to close ranges, the Welgun will serve them well.

1) Armaguerra 43

The Armaguerra 43 solidifies its position on this list for being one of those SMGs with all-around great stats in just about every category. Where it falters in COD Warzone is fire rate, mobility, and a smaller magazine relative to its rate of fire.

Players should stick to one-on-one fights to best utilize the Armaguerra 43. The magazine has enough ammo for two kills.

However, the best loadout should focus on bullet velocity and recoil control, in addition to mobility, like a Fabric Grip.

Note: This article is is no particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

