5 things you should buy for your Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy largely stays true to the lore of the Harry Potter franchise, with several elements from the books, movies, and other source material making their way into the game. One aspect of the wizarding world that is ever-changing is the Room of Requirement.

The Room of Requirement is a somewhat secret room that can conjure almost anything that a witch or wizard can think of. This is demonstrated by Professor Weasley in the quest “The Room of Requirement.”

In Hogwarts Legacy, players use the room as a base in which to conduct various activities like growing plants, upgrading their gear, brewing potions, discovering new gear, and more. However, there are a ton of items they can buy for the room.

Listed below are five things players should consider buying for the Room of Requirement.

Dung Composter and other great investments for the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Material Refiner

The Material Refiner is a spellcraft (i.e., crafting table) that allows players to produce Moonstone, an essential resource that is used in the making of other spellcrafts within the Room of Requirement. Players can think of Moonstone as a form of currency for making almost anything within the room.

Players will first need to unlock various transfiguration-based spells by playing the game, after which the option to buy this spellcraft will appear. To buy it, they will have to head to a shop called Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. The cost of a Material Refiner is 1500 galleons.

While one of these spellcrafts is a good investment, to begin with, players should note that the Room of Requirement can fit three of them. Therefore, it might be a good idea to save up for three refiners, which will help players speed up moonstone production and decoration of the room.

2) Beast Feeder & Toybox

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to engage with various magical creatures during their travels, from the adorable Puffskeins and Fwoopers to Unicorns and even Thestrals. While the ability to capture and interact with beasts is unlocked towards the end of the story, players find it to be an interesting side activity.

Every captured beast in Hogwarts Legacy is stored in a Vivarium inside the Room of Requirement. Here, players can place a Beast Feeder and Toybox to make it easier to manage their beasts.

The Beast Feeder will feed each creature within the Vivarium, while the Toybox helps keep them happy, acting in a similar manner as a chew toy would for a dog. Players can purchase the Beast Feeder for 1200 galleons and the Toybox for 500 galleons from Tomes and Scrolls.

3) Dung Composter

The Dung Composter is a spellcraft that allows players to create fertilizer. Players can use this item to increase the yield of any plant they decide to grow. This can be immensely fruitful when dealing with plants like Mallowsweet, as greater yield means less time spent waiting around to refill the plant's leaves, which are used to complete the Trials of Merlin.

The Dung Composter can be bought from Tomes and Scrolls for 1000 galleons, which is a better investment than buying fertilizer from a shop. The primary reason is that almost every resource is available in a limited amount in each shop, which would force the player to wait for it to come in stock again.

4) Hopping Pot

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to brew potions, each of which helps them in a different way. Some, like the Wiggenweld and Edurus potions, allow players to heal and increase how well they’re protected. Others give them special abilities, like having thunderbolts cracking around them.

While potions can be brewed in the Potions classroom or with a Potions Station, one of the best ways to ensure a regular inflow of potions is to get Hopping Pots.

Hopping Pots are exactly what they sound like: pots that hop on one leg. Their ability, however, is much more interesting and profitable as it allows players to obtain a potion every 12 minutes.

In addition, no ingredients or recipes are required for these potions. All players have to do is buy a pot, place it in the Room of Requirement, and wait for the potion to complete brewing.

Players can place up to three Hopping Pots in Hogwarts Legacy’s Room of Requirement, which is quite an advantage if invested in as soon as possible.

Speaking of investing, Hopping Pots are definitely expensive, coming in at 3000 galleons each. However, the amount of time they will save that would otherwise be spent hunting for ingredients is invaluable.

5) Potting Tables

Potting Tables are one of the most essential purchases a player can make in Hogwarts Legacy. These spellcrafts help players grow various plants within the confines of the Room of Requirement, each of which can serve as an ingredient in different endeavors.

The Hopping Pot spellcraft helps cut out the time spent on potion ingredients. However, there are some aspects of Hogwarts Legacy, like the Trials of Merlin, that require raw ingredients to be used.

Potting Tables can be bought from Tomes and Scrolls. They come in various sizes and numbers.

A Potting Table with a single large pot is worth 1000 galleons, while one with two large pots costs 3000 galleons. A single-medium-pot table costs 750 galleons, a double-medium-pot table costs 1500 galleons, and a triple-medium-pot table costs 3000 galleons.

The final two Potting Tables contain small pots and might just be the most essential of the lot. The first contains three small pots and can be bought for 400 galleons. The second can be bought for 2500 galleons and contains five small pots.

The best Potting Table players can invest in is arguably the one with five small pots. This is because it allows for the planting and growth of Mallowsweet, the leaves of which are used in the Trials of Merlin.

Although each Trial requires one leaf, there are over 90 of these puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy. This makes buying Mallowsweet seeds and growing the plant a much better option than buying the leaves themselves.

The Room of Requirement is one of the most fascinating aspects of Hogwarts Legacy. It gives players various incentives to spend hours decorating it, looking after and interacting with all their captured creatures, and working on their gear and items to strengthen their build. Players can travel directly to the Rroom using the “Secret Rooms” tab on their Hogwarts map.

