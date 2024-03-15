5 things EA should improve in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 has set a new benchmark in virtual football. However, as with any game, there is always room for improvement. Electronic Arts (EA) has continually pushed the envelope, striving to capture the essence of football in a digital format. However, based on common EA FC 24 complaints, several areas within the title could be refined to enhance the overall gaming experience further.

By addressing these aspects, EA could solidify EA Sports FC's position as the undisputed leader in football gaming. Here’s a look at five key improvements suggested by the community for future updates or iterations.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five key improvements that EA should consider for FC 24

1) Gameplay balance: A diverse tactical playground

Unbalance in FC 24 gameplay is a common frustration among players (Image via EA Sports)

Players have expressed concerns that EA FC 24 tends to favor certain tactics and player attributes, leading to a familiar and repetitive meta where only specific strategies are viable.

To enhance the gaming experience, EA could implement a more nuanced balance system. This would ensure a wider array of playstyles are not just viable but competitive. Balancing speed, strength, and skill attributes, along with tactical diversity, could keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

2) Improved AI: Smarter teammates for a more realistic experience

At times, AI struggles to catch up with player's skills (Image via EA Sports)

Another area ripe for improvement is EA FC 24's artificial intelligence, especially concerning player-controlled team members. Gamers have noted that AI-controlled teammates often make unrealistic decisions or fail to support effectively during matches.

Enhancing the AI so that it mimics human decision-making more closely could significantly impact the realism of EA FC, making for a more immersive and strategic gameplay experience.

3) Ultimate Team (FUT) adjustments: Fair play and transparency

Some rare cards in FUT are almost impossible to obtain without spending real money (Image via EA Sports)

The Ultimate Team mode remains one of EA FC's most popular features. However, it's often criticized for its "pay-to-win" mechanics. Adjusting the balance between monetization and competitive fairness could help alleviate these concerns.

Ensuring that earnable rewards are genuinely competitive and improving the clarity and fairness of pack odds disclosure could foster a more equitable environment. Such changes would encourage a broader spectrum of players to engage with FUT more deeply and enjoyably.

4) Server stability and online experience: Ensuring smooth play

PvP instability is the most common issue (Image via EA Sports)

Online gameplay is a cornerstone of the EA FC experience, but issues like lag, disconnections, and server instability can detract significantly from the enjoyment.

Prioritizing robust server infrastructure and smooth online play is essential. Furthermore, implementing more effective anti-cheat measures can help ensure that all players are competing on a fair and level playing field, enhancing the overall competitive integrity of online matches.

5) Career Mode enhancements: Deeper management features

The series needs more depth in Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 24's Career Mode has long been a staple for single-player fans, offering a mix of management and gameplay. Players are looking for more depth in this mode, including realistic transfer negotiations, enhanced scouting, and a more dynamic player development system.

Adding layers to these features could provide players with a richer, more engaging experience, allowing them to feel truly in control of their team's destiny.

EA FC 24 has the potential to set new standards in football gaming. By addressing these key areas based on player feedback, EA could significantly enhance the game's realism, competitiveness, and enjoyment.

As always, the evolution of EA FC will depend on a delicate balance between innovation, player satisfaction, and commercial success.

