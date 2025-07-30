5 things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in August 2025

With July 2025 coming to an end, Trailblazers are preparing for the Honkai Star Rail content they will receive in August. HoYoverse has various announcements alongside some content ready for the month. When the right time comes, the developers will release everything they've planned out. This article discusses the five things Honkai Star Rail players should look forward to in August 2025.Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.5 things that Honkai Star Rail players should look forward to in August 2025, explored1) Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special programWhen August 2025 commences, players will get to watch the upcoming HSR version 3.5 special program live broadcast. According to the officials, the program will air on August 2. It will reveal the gacha banners, new characters, and Light Cones.Moreover, to reward those watching the livestream, the developers will prepare several redeem codes, three to be exact. After redeeming all three codes, players will receive in-game mail containing Stellar Jade and materials such as Credit.2) Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing announcementsA day after the version 3.5 livestream ends, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 drip marketing campaign will begin. During the campaign, HoYoverse will reveal at least two 5-star characters that will be released during the patch.Alongside the usual splash art of these units, the developers will reveal their Path and Element to the Trailblazers. Although it's unusual, HoYoverse delayed the drip marketing announcement to August 3, 2025.3) HSR version 3.6 closed beta testA day before the upcoming version 3.5 update drops, the HSR 3.6 closed beta test will likely commence. The selected players will be able to play and test out the upcoming content scheduled for the patch. The developers hold this test to make sure the characters and the content do not have any bugs.The two characters expected to be featured in the closed beta test are Evernight and Terravox. As usual, contents of the closed beta test will likely be leaked soon after it commences; hence, players will get to know about the upcoming content.4) The commencement of version 3.5During August 2025, the HSR version 3.5 will commence and bring new content into the title. The update is scheduled to introduce two new characters, Cerydra and Hysilens, which players can pull by spending their Special Passes on the appropriate banners.Besides that, a new Trailblaze Mission will be released in the upcoming patch. Moreover, to keep the players occupied, several events will also become available alongside the update, featuring a considerable number of Stellar Jades.5) New Memory of Chaos cycleJade Feathers may be up for grabs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Another thing players should look forward to in August 2025 is the new Memory of Chaos cycle. When the ongoing one ends, the developers will introduce a new one featuring a new set of enemies players must defeat in as few turns as possible to get all the rewards.Besides Stellar Jades, players can get materials like Jade Feather by achieving a certain number of stars. Additionally, there is a quick-clear feature that allows Trailblazers to complete all the low-level stages.Check out the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:HSR 3.4 redeem codesThe Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai: Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materialsBest Phainon build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more