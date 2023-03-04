5 things you probably didn't know about Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound

An English YouTuber and streamer who has taken the Minecraft community by storm, George "GeorgeNotFound" is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators. Being a co-founder of the popular Minecraft clique Minecraft Dream SMP server, George often plays alongside fellow Minecraft superstars like Nick "Sapnap," Darryl "BadBoyHalo," and Clay "Dream."

In addition to his highly engaging Minecraft content, George's charismatic personality and humor allow for some of the most entertaining vlogs and IRL videos. Despite making his YouTube debut on October 12, 2013, George didn't become one of the biggest names in the Minecraft community until 2020. During the global pandemic that halted everyone's lives, George started streaming and uploading unique Minecraft-related content, including challenges that were never thought of before.

Lesser known facts about GeorgeNotFound

5) GeorgeNotFound is colorblind

On April 15, 2020, GeorgeNotFound confirmed with a tweet that he was diagnosed with 'severe' protanopia, also known as red-green colorblindness.

On April 15, 2020, GeorgeNotFound confirmed with a tweet that he was diagnosed with 'severe' protanopia, also known as red-green colorblindness. At the behest of fans, family, and friends, George ultimately decided to pick up a pair of colorblind glasses to help him distinguish between red and green colors.

Following this, the 26-year-old Minecraft content creator uploaded a video to YouTube which featured him reacting to colors for the very first time in his life while playing Minecraft.

4) GeorgeNotFound the office assistant

Before establishing himself as one of the most watched and popular Minecraft content creators in the world, George revealed in a live stream that he worked as an office assistant for a brief period of time. The Dream SMP co-owner explained the nuances of some internal jokes among the Dream SMP content creators wherein the 26-year-old stated,

"I worked, uh, in, like, an office basically."

The streamer then took a few seconds to remember his official job title and description before stating that his tasks were different on a daily basis and generally involved tasks that basically "nobody else wanted to do:"

"Like, sometimes I would have to put, like, data... Input data into a computer or, like, tidy up cabinets or stuff like that, laminate things."

3) Animal lover

George first introduced his new kitten on Twitter in October 2020.

For many people, animals hold a special place in their hearts and George is no exception to this. Over the years, GeorgeNotFound has frequently featured his pet cats and dogs on his Twitter and Instagram handles.

The British content creator first introduced his cat Luca to the internet in late October 2019. Lovingly known as 'Pooper' as it defecated on George's bed, the feline was unfortunately diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease on July 28, 2020, and had to be put down as a result.

The following month, in August 2020, George announced on his Instagram handle that he had adopted a female Hungarian Vizsla. This was soon followed up by Dream revealing that George had adopted a new kitten through his Twitter handle in October 2020.

Dream revealed that George had adopted a new cat through his Twitter handle in October 2020.

2) TFGH controls

Like most left-handed individuals in the world who are forced to mold their habits for a world that caters to the right-handed majority, GeorgeNotFound is no stranger to the struggles of being a left-handed gamer.

Unable to use the standard WASD configuration, George prefers the unique configuration of TFGH: T - to go forward, F - to go left, G - to go back, and H - to go right.

After being jokingly berated by fellow Minecraft royalty, Dream, George explained to his viewers why he chose to play with this unique setup:

"Well, I have my right hand on the keyboard. I use TFGH to move around with my right hand. So, I use my little finger and it's just closer, it's more convenient."

1) GeorgeNotFound suffers from Aphantasia

In a livestream that aired nearly two years ago, Wilbur Soot, a fellow British YouTuber, Twitch star, and a close friend of George's revealed how the duo suffers from Aphantasia, a phenomenon wherein a person is unable to visualize imagery, such as failing to picture a familiar object or face in their mind.

"We talked about this last night, did you know that me and George have aphantasia? And George didn't know until yesterday."

Being a relatively rare condition for someone to self-diagnose, it took George well over 24 years before he realized that he had aphantasia as no medical tests can be performed to diagnose this phenomenon.

