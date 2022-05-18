5 streamers that Pokimane has been shipped with (and 5 she's had beef with)

Imane "Pokimane" is the most popular woman streamer on Twitch. With an impressive count of nine million followers on her channel, the streamer has a lot of influence on the platform.

Being so influential, she collaborates with a plethora of big name streamers. With many of those colleagues being male, as well as the prevalence of "shipping" within many fandoms on the internet, it's no surprise that rumors began to circulate about her being in a relationship with other creators.

She's also had negative experiences with other streamers that have cascaded into feuds.

In this list, we look at five of the biggest streamers that fans have shipped with Pokimane, as well as five she's had beef with.

Popular streamers who Pokimane has been shipped with

1) Corpse Husband

Rapper and streamer Corpse Husband has become one of the most popular names on Twitch and social media in recent years. Known for his unique voice and faceless persona, part of Corpse's appeal is the air of mystery surrounding him.

He regularly collaborates with some of the biggest streamers on Twitch, including Pokimane. There have been numerous semi-flirtatious interactions between the two streamers, and with both having such large fanbases, this got the ball rolling for shippers.

2) Mizkif

Matthew "Mizkif" frequently collaborated with Poki, appearing together on stream and creating TikToks together. Fans of the streamers began spreading rumors that they were dating in secret, even though Mizkif was in a public relationship with Maya Higa at the time.

In reality, both of them were just good friends, with Poki even commenting that he was one of her favorite guy friends because he didn't constantly hit on her. Mizkif addressed the rumors as well, where he said that he was annoyed that he couldn't have female friends on stream without the chat spreading false rumors.

3) Myth

Ali "TSM Myth" was a fixture on Poki's streams back when she would regularly play Fortnite. The streamer and pro Fortnite player would regularly duo with her in the battle royale game.

The two had good chemistry together and would often act flirtatiously on stream, prompting rumors to start flying around about the two being in a relationship. Myth shot down those rumors, stating that he didn't appreciate the awkward situation that fans shipping them created.

4) Sykkuno

Sykkuno quickly became one of the most popular streamers in the past few years, signing a large exclusivity deal with YouTube recently. He frequently plays games like Among Us, Fortnite and Valorant.

On one stream while playing Among Us, Poki teased him by asking if he wanted to date her. Sykkuno, typically known for being shy, blushed in response to the question. The joke spawned a sizable number of shipping posts on social media.

5) xQc

Felix "xQc" is the most popular streamer on Twitch, followed by Pokimane. The two have frequently collaborated, most recently doing a podcast together on her stream.

The ship picked up traction when Ludwig asked xQc about who he considered to be the most attractive streamer besides his girlfriend, Adept. He responded with Pokimane, which raised some eyebrows.

Streamers who Pokimane has had beef with

1) JiDion

JiGong @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

After Poki returned from her two-day ban from Twitch for watching TV on her stream, she was greeted with the term "L+Ratio" being spammed in her chat. At first, she thought they were bots, but quickly learned that they were people being sent over from the chat by fellow streamer JiDion.

JiDion instructed his viewers to do this and he received a two-week suspension from Twitch for doing so. The suspension was later upped to a permanent ban. He issued an apology afterwards.

The two streamers met up in person to squash their beef, eat burgers and post photos together on Twitter.

2) Keemstar

pokimane @pokimanelol @KEEMSTAR 🏻 @sssniperwolf ah resorting to cheap shots for easy twitter likes, a classic grown man’s move. I’ll just end by saying that the fact you deleted your tweets is enough proof that even you think what you did was messed up (or you can’t even stand by your own opinion lol). @KEEMSTAR @sssniperwolf ah resorting to cheap shots for easy twitter likes, a classic grown man’s move. I’ll just end by saying that the fact you deleted your tweets is enough proof that even you think what you did was messed up (or you can’t even stand by your own opinion lol). 👋🏻

Keemstar is no stranger to drama, as that's his entire brand. The host of the YouTube channel Drama Alert called out Pokimane and fellow YouTuber SSSniperWolf, saying that their lives are supported by donations from their "v*rgin" fans.

Poki called him out for the move, saying he was being immature. Keemstar eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

3) Leafy

Former YouTuber Leafy rapidly grew in popularity in 2015 and 2016, approaching five million subscribers before seeing multiple controversies derail his career. He went on a long hiatus beginning in 2017 and ending in 2020.

When he returned, the YouTuber seemed to have an ax to grind with Pokimane. Over the span of a few months, Leafy posted 12 videos that had negative things to say about Poki, calling her content lazy and saying that she's been hiding her boyfriend from her "simp" fans.

This eventually led to Leafy's permanent ban from YouTube for targeted harassment.

4) Linus Tech Tips

When the news broke that Twitch would be making changes to how streamers make money from ads, Pokimane tweeted out her idea to change ads on Twitch, making them less intrusive for the viewer.

On his podcast, Linus Tech Tips brought up her idea without saying her name, using a mocking voice and calling the idea a "terrible take."

He later apologized for his actions on a future podcast, and the two seem to be on good terms again.

5) Ninja

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brand



Dear lordy Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brandDear lordy https://t.co/68eVlgXzUN

This is perhaps the most serious beef Pokimane has been involved in. Her feud with Ninja stems from the hate raids from JiDion. After the lattermost became aware that he could potentially be banned for his actions, he went to Ninja for help and advice.

While Ninja did offer him some advice and offered to reach out to his Twitch representative, he also seemed to call Poki a "b****" on his stream.

Ninja and his wife Jessica both DM'd her to deny such allegations, but she disagreed with their side of the story. As the beef escalated, Poki received another Twitter DM from Jessica saying they are pursuing a defamation lawsuit against her.

Eventually, the drama went away as she and JiDion made up. Neither she nor Ninja have commented on the situation since.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul