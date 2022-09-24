5 times Trainwreckstv had the internet's attention

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has been at the forefront of the current Twitch gambling drama. As one of the biggest Slots streamers on the platform, he was directly affected by the recent ban on unlicensed gambling games and has been a vocal critic of it.

With over 2.1 million followers on the platform, Tyler is a highly popular streamer who draws in an average of 28K concurrent viewers, according to TwitchTracker. But the road to such popularity has not been without a few controversies. Here are a handful of times when Trainwreckstv made the headlines on his streaming journey.

5 times TrainwrecksTv caused a controversy

1) The ChocoTaco controversy

Let's start off with something that's relatively small, but which did start a debate featuring some big streamers anyway.

On May 29, streamer ChocoTaco made a comment under a clip where Trainwreckstv could be seen gifting a $14K item to a friend in CS: GO. It did not sit right with Tyler and he lashed out with some very inflammatory language.

Accusing ChocoTaco of assuming things that had not happened, the gambling streamer called him some choice words, refuting the comment.

The incident roped in other streamers such as Asmongold and Nmplol as well, who, despite being anti-gambling in their critique, chastised ChocoTaco for what many assumed was clout farming by making unnecessary comments towards a bigger streamer.

Nicky Polom @nmplol @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky



Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive 🤪 @GeT_RiGhT Regardless of who is right or wrong, I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers.Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive 🤪 @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT Regardless of who is right or wrong, I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers.Hey bud, if you don’t wanna get stung, don’t poke the bee hive 🤪

2) The NoPixel ban

Trainwreckstv got really incensed after he was banned from GTA RP servers by NoPixel due to metagaming in March 2021. After catching a permaban, the streamer lashed out at the moderators, calling them "miserable losers" in a Twitlonger post that he shared after the incident.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Read: my response in regards to gta rpRead: tl.gd/n_1srk827 my response in regards to gta rpRead: tl.gd/n_1srk827

Metagaming is a serious matter in GTA RP and is seen as a serious violation of the terms of service on most roleplaying servers as it breaks immersion, ruining the game for others. Tyler not only rejected the premise of the ban, but called the people who banned him hyprocites.

He also insinuated that the bans were a way to control which streamers could get popular playing the game and accused the community of having double standards. In the clip above, he says:

"If you're real with yourself, if your favorite streamer that you're watching did this. Which they do 15 times a f*cking day, you'd justify it because they are relatable and funny. And you'd move on."

3) Controversial take on women playing Overwatch

Trainwreckstv is known for his highly controversial takes on women in the gaming and streaming space. The incident occurred in October 2018, not on his stream but on Pokelawl's. He went off on a stranger playing with them who had the gaming tag which sounded like that of a woman's - Ashley.

The clip got him banned from Twitch because of his rant about women not playing support in Overwatch and throwing the game because they are bad at DPS roles. Referring to the stranger on their team, this is what he said during the interaction:

“We get it, you want to f*cking act like you’re equal and all that bullshi*. Women and men are already equal. Some women have this chip on their shoulders where they have to prove that they’re equal, so they play DPS on purpose and throw games.”

He later went on to fully apologize for the clip, saying that it was satire.

4) When he went on a misogynist rant

DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 @DennyVonDoom Alright so.. I know that folks are sayin things wont change but I'm not gonna stay quiet. This is getting out of hand and @Twitch needs to start holding these partnered streamers accountable. clips.twitch.tv/HandsomeDullEg… Alright so.. I know that folks are sayin things wont change but I'm not gonna stay quiet. This is getting out of hand and @Twitch needs to start holding these partnered streamers accountable. clips.twitch.tv/HandsomeDullEg… https://t.co/pAPA7g2NN5

Before the Overwatch incident, he infamously went on a clear se*ist rant about women back in November 2017. The streamer made some very unsavory comments about streamers who, according to him, used their looks to farm clout and subs. The rant went viral for all the wrong reasons and Twitch banned him for five days.

The long speech, supplemented by background music, was a message to viewers about his personal opinions regarding streamers who sex*ualize themselves on stream. While an argument can certainly be made against such a thing, Trainwreckstv regressed into offensive and backward language:

“I am sick of this shi*. I'm sick of all the bullshi* happening this community. This used to be a community of goddamn gamers, nerds, kids that got bullied, kids that got f*cked with. Kids that resorted to the gaming world because the real world was too f*cking hard, too shi**y, too lonely, too sad and depressing."

Uptil now, his argument was not problematic, but then he started using derogatory terms towards women:

"Now it's ran by the f*cking goddamn same s**ts that rejected us, the same s**ts that chose the goddamn cool kids over us. The same s**ts that are coming into our community, taking the money, taking the subs, the same way they did back in the day. F*ck that. I am the goddamned f*cking reality check."

The streamer later apologized to the people it might have caused harm to and did explain that he had no intention of taking an anti-women stance against female gamers.

5) Drama with Mizkif reacting to CrazySlick's gambling addiction

The recent controversy surrounding the Twitch gambling ban runs in parallel with the highly problematic incident which occurred between Mizkif and Trainwreck on September 20.

The former was at the forefront of people in the Twitch community trying to get gambling banned from the platform. With Tyler being a predominantly gambling streamer, he clashed with Matthew on social media.

The interaction turned ugly after he revealed that Mizkif had allegedly covered-up a se*ual assault committed by his friend and roommate, CrazySlick, in January 2020. The tweet, understandably, went viral, and Mizkif had to recuse himself from his position at OTK until the legal process was done.

While this in itself is controversial enough to be at the top of the list, many have pointed out that Trainwreckstv had information about the se*ual assault cover-up and did nothing about it till he felt threatened enough on social media. HasanAbi similarly called both xQc and Tyler out on this on his stream.

"Why are they like, literally; why are they f***ing, in his most unhinged way, hiding, like, s*xual assault? What the f**k, and like, waiting for the most 'opportune' time to 'reveal' it, while simultaneously yelling at me for not even knowing anything about it. That means you're a f***ked up person, idiot! You knew about it but you never said anything!"

AdrianahLee, the victim, has come out with her accusations against CrazySlick, who has been kicked out of the OTK house. Trainwreckstv, on the other hand, will be starting sports betting after the recent ban on slots as per his recent tweets.

