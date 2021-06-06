5 most important rules players must follow on GTA 5 RP servers

GTA 5 RP keeps on growing in popularity and attracts new streamers regularly, with many becoming popular after joining an RP server. With an ever-increasing number of people attempting to join one of the popular RP servers, they need to know the rules by heart.

GTA RP servers that focus on light roleplaying are often more suitable for players just looking to have fun with their friends or other roleplayers. These have more lenient rules, and the repercussions for breaking them aren't that serious. Servers, meant mostly for streamers, have more rigid rules. Breaking those rules can get players banned, sometimes permanently.

A few rules are common to most servers, and although the degree by which they enforce these rules may vary, they are still the most rudimentary of rules that players must follow.

5 most important rules on GTA 5 RP servers

#1 - Age requirement

Any player who wishes to join GTA 5 RP must be at least 18 years of age or older. GTA 5 is a rated M video game, and thus players below the age limit are not legally permissible to play it. It is the responsibility of the server admins to enforce this rule, and they are not willing to risk the legal repercussions.

This is why whoseremz was recently banned from NoPixel as he lied to the server admins when joining, and his real age was 17. So while this might seem like a simple rule, players will get permanently banned from a GTA 5 RP server if they lie about their age.

#2 - No toxicity

Players on the GTA 5 RP servers are always expected to follow the terms of service of all the associated platforms like Discord, Twitch, and Reddit. They are also expected to behave in the same way when it comes to actual roleplaying on the server. So while their RP character might be intended to be foulmouthed, they cannot expect to get away with being toxic to other roleplayers.

Abusing other players in any way that breaks roleplay or taking actions that force other players into breaking character can get a player banned on the server.

#3 - No OOC

OOC is an often-used phrase in GTA 5 RP, abbreviated 'out of character.' This term is popular because it involves one of the core aspects of roleplaying, i.e., staying in character. While servers that engage in light roleplaying may not have strict rules on this, they still promote the idea of roleplaying at all times.

If players themselves try to follow this standard, they stand a chance to become better at roleplaying and even join the ranks of successful streamers. Heavy roleplaying servers like NoPixel can get players banned for OOC moments, which is why they prefer players with prior experience of roleplaying.

#4 - New Life Rule (NLR)

When a player's character is downed in GTA 5 RP, they have to wait for a certain amount of time before they are respawned at the hospital. If they are not revived by EMS (emergency medical services) within the time limit, they are supposed to have memory loss. The roleplayer has to pretend to have no memory of the immediate events that led to the temporary death.

This is done to ensure that death impacts the game world, unlike GTA 5 or GTA Online. It also ensures that characters don't go out for revenge after every respawn, which would destroy roleplaying immersion.

#5 - No metagaming

Meta refers to information or knowledge that the player is aware of, but the character isn't. Examples of metagaming in video games include Limbo or Underrail, where trial and error gameplay is often intentional. Roleplaying, however, has no tolerance for metagaming, and on most GTA 5 RP servers, this is a serious offense.

Trainwreckstv is one such streamer who was banned permanently from NoPixel after accusations of metagaming were raised against him.

Edited by Srijan Sen