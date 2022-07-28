5 tips for completing Hayday's Derby Event

Hayday is all about building epic farms and living with neighborhood clan members. There are requirements for coins, XP, and special items to progress in the game.

The Derby Event in the game is a weekly event that rewards its neighbors with rare items containing voucher cards, diamonds, gift cards, edibles for breeds, and coins. It progresses with the contributions of all clan players by completing the listed tasks, challenges, and donations.

1) How to complete all the 12 tasks of Hayday Derby Event

Derby challenge and points (Image via Supercell)

Every neighborhood clan member contributes a handful of points by completing a certain number of tasks. 12 tasks listed on the derby board for each player can quickly be completed within a week, along with an extra task claimed with gems. Completing all tasks enables neighborhoods to climb to the top of the leaderboard, allowing the neighbors to claim the top 3 tiers of rewards.

2) Recruit active members of derby

Neighborhoods contributing points to derby challenge (Image via Supercell)

Being active helps the neighborhood in several ways, like assisting farmers by completing their orders in truck delivery, boat shipments and renewal of trees. Not only can active players complete all the challenges but also contribute to other farmers completing their tasks, leading to an increase in the number of tasks completed.

3) Choose Easy Challenge at beginning

Hayday Power Derby Challenge (Image via Supercell)

Derby boards include multiple tasks, depending upon the level of farm progress. It is always advisable to complete easy challenges when a farmer has a low level of farm, while highly experienced players can finish tough tasks optimally and easily. Some easy tasks include harvesting certain crops or feeding pets and animals.

4) Request items when needed

Hayday neighborhood requests (Image via Supercell)

Some of the resources consume several hours to get ready, slowing down the speed of derby tasks. Requesting these items can save time and lead to the increment of derby points in the neighborhood. Requests can be made for rare items like shovels, TNTs, bombs, axes, etc.

Players who have made significant progress in the game can choose to complete tasks that reward them with the highest derby points. Highering the derby points in the neighborhood increases the chances of remaining at the top of the leaderboard, leading to claiming rare rewards, including extra items.

When derby points cross the threshold, various reward tiers are unlocked where the player can claim one of the three rewards from the listed ones.

5) Selecting No-Time-limited tasks

Hayday Power Derby contributions (Image via Supercell)

Most tasks, like harvesting crops, feeding animals, producing materials, or truck orders, are time-consuming. While no time-limited tasks require no timing to proceed. This includes mines in tunnels, boat and truck orders, renewing trees and bushes, and serving the town visitors. These challenges benefit the entire neighborhood due to the nature of time limitations over it.

These tips can ease the process of completing the Derby Event on Hayday. However, the lack of a competitive clan makes it harder for players to claim rewards from the derby event. Hence, players are always advised to hunt for a clan of active and donation-driven players.

