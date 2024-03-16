5 tips to get started in Civilization VI

Civilization VI has been around for quite some time now. The turn-based strategy game developed by Firaxis is part of a storied franchise that dates back to the 90s. The title allows you to build your dynasty and establish an empire for the ages. It tests your mettle while teaching you some interesting facts about history.

Civilization VI is a hard game to master. There are so many mechanics to learn that it can sometimes become overwhelming. With AI aggression keeping you on your toes, there is little room for mistakes.

This article takes a look at some tips that could help you get started in Civilization VI.

5 tips and tricks to get better at Civilization VI

1) Choose the right civilization and leader for you

Gilgamesh of Sumeria is a good leader for Civilization VI beginners (Image via Firaxis)

Choosing the right civilization and leader in Civilization VI is incredibly important. The game has a huge roster of leaders from different civilizations in history. While some require careful strategizing to use, others, like Gilgamesh of Sumeria, others are easy to employ in a variety of situations.

Civilizations like Korea, Japan, Rome, and India are beginner-friendly. These civilizations have easy-to-understand bonuses, and you can set personal goals for yourself as you build your empire. They also have defensive bonuses that can ward off any invasion.

As you learn more about the game and its mechanics, you can shift to another civilization or leader.

2) Have a victory condition in mind before starting

Culture Victory is the hardest victory type to achieve (Image via Firaxis)

To win a game of Civilization VI, you have to aim for a victory condition. There are various victory conditions in the game: Culture, Domination, Score, Science, Religion, and Diplomacy. Each one requires careful planning and execution to achieve.

The easiest victory type is Religion Victory, where your founded religion is the dominant one across the map. It can also be achieved quite early in the game.

Domination victory might seem the most appealing to new players, but it is one of the hardest ones to achieve because of the tremendous upkeep required by armies. Diplomacy and Culture take the longest because of the slow rate of tourism growth and culture.

Newer players are recommended to try out Religion Victory to get the hang of the mechanics.

3) Learning troop counters

Spearmen are a great counter to cavalry (Image via Firaxis)

Troops or combat units in Civilization VI are important to keep your empire protected. Even on lower difficulties, neighboring civilizations will attack you for a variety of reasons. You can beat these invading armies back by carefully planning out what unit to use at what time.

Ranged units are great for defending positions and taking out vulnerable melee units. They are vulnerable if they are overwhelmed, so keeping them protected with other units is advised. You can use cavalry to flank and break enemy lines, allowing your troops to seize the advantage.

Make sure to always have a standing army/navy to keep yourself protected from any threats.

4) Districts and bonuses

The Campus district has adjacency bonuses when placed next to mountains (Image via Firaxis)

Districts are an integral part of the gameplay of Civilization VI. They are unique tile improvements that have specific uses and bonuses. The Campus District lets your empire cultivate science, while the Religious District helps you amass faith among your citizens.

Always check a district's bonus value. For example, Campus Districts scale well when placed next to mountains and geothermal fissures, while Commerical Districts are best built next to rivers. The Encampment District is usually built on the outskirts of your empire to act as a forward operating base for your troops.

5) Speeding up wonder construction

Wonders can give you a ton of bonuses when built (Image via Firaxis)

Losing out to AI when building wonders is one of the biggest gripes new players have in Civilization VI. As soon as the world reaches an era, the race is on to construct all the wonders available in that age.

Wonder construction can be sped up by chopping down nearby forests with the Builder unit. This is an effective way to speed up the production of any city while sacrificing food. Wood and forest tiles are abundant on the map, so you should utilize these tiles to your advantage.

