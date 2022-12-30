5 titles like Elden Ring you should try out in 2023

Elden Ring was one of the best games to come out of 2022, regardless of genre. That said, there will be plenty of similar titles you can try out in 2023. Perhaps one of the best Soulsborne or Soulslike games to ever be developed, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware redefined the landscape with Elden Ring.

What makes these games fun, though? While I’m awful at them, I love the concept immensely. Games like Elden Ring are fun because of the satisfaction players get for defeating each new, greater challenge.

They often also have a pretty grimdark aesthetic and fascinating lore to uncover. Many who tried Bandai Namco's hit action RPG were new to the genre and found they wanted more of it. That said, there are other games you can play to scratch your Elden Ring itch.

What games can you play in 2023 to get your Elden Ring fix?

5) Dark Souls Remastered

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

If you’re going back into the Soulsborne games thanks to Elden Ring, why not opt for Dark Souls? However, I wouldn’t recommend the original release - play Dark Souls Remastered instead. It's easily one of the best games in the genre, and quality-of-life enhancements definitely make it worth your return.

Improved graphics and framerate are notable changes, but the overall experience remains untouched. While there were some minor modifications, like the location of the Dried Finger, the game is still as pure and frustrating as fans remember.

If you want to dive back into a game like Elden Ring, you could do worse than Dark Souls Remastered challenge.

4) Mortal Shell

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Nintendo Switch

A game reviewed pretty positively upon release, Mortal Shell was also free during Epic Games’ Mystery Games of December! A dark action RPG, it promises to test your sanity in a world that has been decimated. Originally released in 2020, a remastered version arrived in 2021 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

I love the visuals of Mortal Shell, and while I have played a little bit of the game, I really liked it. Some say it’s a Souls clone, while others celebrate it for staying faithful to the design of Soulsborne games. Either way, it’s going to feel quite familiar. From the aesthetic to the UI, if you like Elden Ring, you will enjoy playing Mortal Shell.

However, unlike other Souls games, you have a game mechanic that can save your life. This might appeal to those who aren’t confident in the Elden Ring gameplay style.

To players' relief, they have the Harden mechanic, which can make them unstoppable for one strike. It can even stagger enemies, which is fantastic.

3) Bloodborne

Platforms: PlayStation 4

When you’re looking for a title similar to Elden Ring, why not go with a FromSoftware release? Bloodborne, even though it’s confined to Sony platforms still, is one of the best Souls games on the market.

Laden with a gorgeous Victorian art style, it will feel vaguely Lovecraftian. Why? There are a lot of tentacles and unnameable horrors from the Great Beyond in Bloodborne.

Bloodborne has excellent controls, sharp gameplay, and arguably the best aesthetic of any Souls game. It’s no surprise gamers want it on PC, Xbox Series X|S. It’s gross and grim, and I love it.

2) Nioh

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

While its successor is a great game, if you want to dip your toes into a classic Souls game that reminds you of Elden Ring, Nioh is a great place to start. It feels similar to an ARPG, with awesome combat stances and the loot it piles on you.

It takes a great deal of skill to figure out which stance to use and when, as each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

The bosses are impressive and challenging, and I love the art style. If you like the Sengoku-era Japan games, you should definitely pick up Nioh. As a Western sailor, you will somehow find yourself in Japan in the 1600s, battling terrifying foes.

1) Dark Souls 3

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

If you want a satisfying Elden experience, why not play what was arguably the greatest Souls game before it? Dark Souls 3 has captured fans’ attention worldwide with its great visuals and challenging gameplay.

For bosses, PVP, and complexity, you will not find a better game than Dark Souls 3. Even in 2022, it’s still worth playing. It plays faster and better than previous titles and puts every other Soulsborne release to shame.

If you want the best Souls experience after playing Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3 is the undisputed champion.

There will never be a shortage of games that emulate the Soulsborne genre, and Elden Ring is one of many. However, it's easily one of the best games of 2022 and has attracted many to the genre.

If you’re looking for more in a similar vein, the above selections will scratch that itch for you.

