5 Twitch streamers who almost perished on livestream in front of viewers

With hundreds of thousands of streamers going live on Twitch every day, there have been some pretty insane moments captured on camera. Some of those moments were streamers coming close to death, whether it was an armed robbery or a house fire.

Each of these situations was definitely unsettling as these streamers could have met their unfortunate demise as their audience watched in horror.

This list showcases five near-death experiences caught on Twitch livestreams, so while each streamer survived their perilous encounter, some of the clips below are still disturbing nonetheless, so please do be warned.

Disclaimer: The following clips may contain unnerving content. Viewer discretion is advised.

5 Twitch streamers who nearly lost their lives on stream

5) Sajedene robbed at gunpoint

While streaming, Sajedene heard a loud commotion coming from outside her room. She quickly left her streaming room to investigate the noise, and soon after a man can be heard yelling at someone to get on the ground. Some time later, the armed robber enters the room, wearing black clothing and carrying a firearm.

He starts searching for valuables to steal, and turns the lights off while leaving the room. Sajedene was luckily unharmed, but one could only imagine what could have happened if the situation had escalated.

4) LotharHS has a seizure

Lothar was streaming Hearthstone as usual when he started to feel strange, rubbing his head and groaning, stating that he was having some hallucinations. He then took off his headphones and leaned back in his chair, however he collapsed to the floor and let out a horrifying scream as he started having a seizure.

The unfortunate incident was captured on the livestream, leaving his viewers to sit and watch in horror as their favorite streamer lay on the floor in pain.

Luckily, he survived the seizure and has been streaming on Twitch without issue since.

3) Gimpygod's house burns down

Gimpygod @Gimpygod Hello all, I am okay but my house burnt down…we are safe but my everything is destroyed. Wheelchair van everything burnt. It’s on the VOD so that maybe interesting. Hello all, I am okay but my house burnt down…we are safe but my everything is destroyed. Wheelchair van everything burnt. It’s on the VOD so that maybe interesting.

Gimpygod was streaming as usual in his home when his nephew entered the room and told him that they would have to leave immediately due to a fire that was growing out of control.

Since Gimpygod is bound to a wheelchair, he had to be carried to safety as his house was about to be engulfed in flames, bringing his pets and everyone else in the house to safety.

However, the Twitch stream was left on, leaving viewers to watch the streamer's beloved home burn to ashes.

Gimpygod @Gimpygod Here’s a picture of the front of my home where the van was parked. The tape is there because it’s dangerous to go in this area: Here’s a picture of the front of my home where the van was parked. The tape is there because it’s dangerous to go in this area: https://t.co/jcJskoVt3Y

Many Twitch viewers were unsure if the streamer and his family made it out alive, but the tweet used above put their worries to rest.

2) Nephenthez chokes on food

While streaming on Twitch, Nephenthez chatted while eating some food and drinking beer. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse as the streamer started to look uncomfortable. He then started to wheeze, trying to breathe as he began to choke on his food.

Luckily, he was able to cough the food clear of his throat, and was able to breathe freely. He joked about the situation and went on with his stream, but if he wasn't able to clear the blockage in his throat, viewers would have had to watch as the streamer's health could have been jeopardized by a lack of oxygen.

1) theRhys suffers a heart attack

Rhys was playing Runescape when he was able to make an incredible comeback from an uphill battle. In his excitement, he was yelling and jumping up and down in his chair, but he quickly exclaimed that his chest was starting to hurt.

He then told his audience that if he passed out within the next minute, it was because of a heart attack. He then collapsed to the ground, not being seen until a few minutes later.

When he returned to the Twitch stream, he said that he passed out as soon as he hit the floor. While he ended up being okay, it was certainly a scary moment for viewers as they were unsure if the streamer was alright.

Rhys was lucky to walk away from the situation with his life, especially since it seemed that he was home alone.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul