Being a Twitch streamer is more than just a hobby for many. Content Creation has now become a source of livelihood for many, giving them the freedom to pursue their passion and dreams while getting a good amount of money out of it. However, being an online content creator or streamer is not as simple and straightforward as it looks on screen. It means that everything they do, every move they make, and even every word they say is being watched with critical and judgemental eyes. Even making one minor mistake can cost them their entire career on the platform. The loyal follower base, which they have maintained for years, can diminish within a few minutes because of one minor mistake.

Oftentimes, streamers forget they are being watched by millions of people on the live stream. Most of the time, many high-profile streamers can be seen doing things in a manner that can prove to be very unprofessional and demeaning towards a particular streamer, race or gender. As a result, streamers often become karmic solutions to their own wrongdoing.

Top 5 twitch streamers who were cancelled for mischievous behavior

With this in mind, here are the top 5 Twitch streamers who were cancelled for mischievous reasons.

5. Pokimane

Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, is one of the most popular and beloved content creators out there. Poki has always been one of the most entertaining and fun personalities on the platform. However, as expected, with immense love, comes many downsides and criticism. From saying the N-word to boyfriend drama, Poki has witnessed her fair share of backlash from the community.

Kavos @KavosYT This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) https://t.co/xekNWfNPoG

One of the most infamous clips that has surfaced online is her saying the N-word. Furthermore, even after apologizing publicly, she definitely faced quite a bit of backlash on this one.

4. JiDion

Back in January 2022, the interest exploded with intense drama and controversy between Pokimane and JiDion. It all started when JiDion asked his viewers to go into Poki's live stream and spam the message "L+ RATIO". The incident took a drastic turn as JiDion received brutal backlash from Pokimane fans. Despite a series of public apologies, JiDion was permanently banned from Twitch for his mischievous behavior.

The controversy between Pokimane and JiDion (Image via- Sportskeeda)

3. BadBunny

Another Twitch streamer who got permanently banned after getting brutally criticized by viewers is BadBunny. Streamers' hunger for donations sometimes gets out of control. Basically, it has the power to negatively affect every streamer out there if not handled carefully.

BadBunny is a living example of this issue. The streamer often used to make insensitive remarks towards her viewers who did not denote money to her channel. More shockingly, she could be seen insulting and even demeaning her viewers on live streams. This toxic behavior soon led the gaming community to call for an immediate Twitch ban and that's exactly what happened.

BadBunny received hate on Twitch (Image via- Sportskeeda)

2. Playmate Tessi

One of the most controversial and disliked streamers, Playmate Tessi has always been subjected to backlash on the purple platform. The streamer made fun of a viewer for having lukemania (blood cancer). What's even more shocking and heartbreaking, however, is that she didn't even apologize once to the viewer for making such an insensitive remark.

As per Tessi, she did not understand what the main issue was and justified her actions by saying that it was hilarious. As expected, this insensitive remark went on to become one of the most hated remarks on Twitch, resulting in a well-deserved ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

Playmate Tessi received intense backlash from the community (Image via-Sportskeeda)

1. Mithprod

Mithprod's entire career on Twitch majorly relied on borrowing donations from his live stream viewers and them gambling it online. He used to give back a portion of his winning amount to the community. However, way back in 2015, the Twitch streamer did something extremely slimy with his viewers and their donation money.

After collecting a total amount of $250 million in donations, the streamer tried to trick his viewers, so that he could keep all that money to himself. Fortunately, his terrible acting and the fact that viewers were able to catch him red-handed was enough to bust his scam. As expected, this scam totally ruined his career on the purple platform and lost his entire followers count with that one incident.

Screen grab from Mithprod's stream (Image via Sportskeeda)

