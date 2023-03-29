5 unanswered questions in the Resident Evil games

Resident Evil games have an expansive storyline featuring a vast array of main and side characters. There have been plenty of highs and lows in this survival horror genre, but there are still some unresolved issues that fans might hypothesize about. The franchise has also had distinctive antagonists who have contributed to the series' personality. While some villains have been pure evil, a handful of them have charmed fans for years who are waiting for their return. The enigmatic Albert Wesker is yet to be featured as the main antagonist.

Fans are expecting to learn more about the origins and locations of several major characters because they remain shrouded in mystery.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the Resident Evil series.

Ada's motives and four other unresolved mysteries in Resident Evil games

1) Merchant’s identity and origins

It would be an understatement to say that Merchant is one of the most elusive characters in the series. He also made an appearance in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, allowing players to acquire weapons, upgrades, and more. Many rumors regarding his identity have been spread throughout the years because of his hooded disguise and blazing eyes.

Fans are curious about the Merchant's background and tendencies even though he is a minor figure. Although negotiating with Leon, he has been able to conceal his genuine goals with his manner and look. The community is divided on this since many consider him friendly, while others speculate that he has an ulterior motive in helping Leon.

2) Mia’s status and whereabouts

Mia has been introduced in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard as a captive of the infected Baker family. The following game's installment showed players her getting shot. Players last encountered her after Resident Evil Village.

Only a few brief allusions to her will be remembered by those who have played the Rose DLC. As a result, viewers are eager to see where the story takes them next and are hoping for a conclusion about Mia's location.

3) Ada’s motives

While most of the characters in this series can be categorized as villains or protagonists, Ada’s inclination is hard to pin down. In addition, players are unsure about their employers. While she frequently assists Leon, the players aren't sure of her position.

It also begs the issue of the source of her intelligence given her capacity to appear imperceptibly at the most unlikely locations just in time. She is adept with guns and hand-to-hand combat, making her a formidable side character and one can only hope she has a positive role to play in thwarting the spread of the virus.

4) Mysterious character at the end of Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Shadows of Rose's expansion switches to a third-person perspective, allowing players to take control of Rose (Ethan, and Mia’s daughter). The post-credits scene depicts Rose paying her respects to her father’s grave. She is accompanied by an agent in a black suit following orders from a mysterious person.

Now that a remake has been released, fans are hoping to see a mainline entry in the series that expands upon the lore that sheds some light on the identity of the mysterious caller and Rose’s future.

5) Identity of the person in Resident Evil 3 Remake post-credits scene

The post-credits scenes are an excellent segue for future games and drop a hint of what’s coming next in terms of the story. Similar techniques were employed in the conclusion of Resident Evil 3 Remake when players catch a glimpse of a person wearing a green shirt picking up the vial off the table.

Even though Jill defeats the antagonist Nikolai in the game's finale, many fans believe he is the guy in the post-credit sequence. Nonetheless, the mystery surrounding this person's real identity remains unsolved, and Capcom has made no public statements regarding it.

Players can explore the Resident Evil 4 Remake as they wait for answers to the aforementioned questions. The latest iteration of the franchise includes characters from the original and comprises puzzle-solving, combat sequences, boss fights, and collectibles for players to acquire.

